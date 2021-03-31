WHAT’S OPEN: Your guide to Gympie’s Easter 2021 shopping

HOP TO IT: There will be plenty of places open around the Gympie region through the Easter long weekend.

HOP TO IT: There will be plenty of places open around the Gympie region through the Easter long weekend.

Looking for info on what’s open and when over this year’s Easter holidays in the Gympie region?

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide answering those very questions.

READ MORE

Browse this year’s Easter trading times below:

SHOPPING

Woolworths supermarkets across the Gympie region will be open for most of the Easter long weekend.

Coles at Goldfields

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

K Hub Gympie

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

IGA Gympie

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

IGA Tin Can Bay

Good Friday: 6am – 7pm

Saturday: 6am – 7pm

Easter Sunday: 6am – 7pm

Easter Monday: 6am – 7pm

IGA Rainbow Beach

Good Friday: 6am-8pm

Saturday: 6am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 6am-8pm

Easter Monday: 6am-8pm

Woolworths Central

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Woolworths Southside

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Woolworths Cooloola Cove

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Gympie Bunnings will be open through the weekend, apart from Good Friday.

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 6am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 6am-6pm

Easter Monday: 6am-6pm

Harvey Norman Gympie

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8.30am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm

Easter Monday: 10am-4pm

Big W Gympie

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm

Easter Monday: 9am-5pm

Sunshine Mitre 10

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 7am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-4pm

Easter Monday: 8am-4pm

SEAFOOD

Unreel Seafood (mobile)

To be confirmed.

City Seafood Supply

Good Friday: 10am-8pm

Saturday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 11am-7.30pm

Easter Monday: 11am-7.30pm

Fisherman's Haul

Good Friday: 9am-8pm

Saturday: 9am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-8pm

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

COFFEE AND FOOD

Gloria Jeans

Gloria Jeans will be open in Gympie after Good Friday.

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 6am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-3pm

Easter Monday: 9am-3pm

The Keen Bean on Mary

Closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, reopening next Tuesday.

Toucan Coffee

Good Friday: 7-11

Saturday: 6-1.30

Easter Sunday: 6-1.30

Easter Monday: 7am-11am

Farmer and Sun

Farmer and Sun cafe and fresh produce store will be closed over the Easter Holiday period and will re-open on Tuesday.

SoMa SoMa

SoMa SoMa’s normal trading hours of 6.30am – 2pm apply throughout the Easter long weekend at this stage, though could be subject to change depending on COVID-19 developments.

The Gympie Cinemas will be open for business throughout the long weekend.

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Gympie Ten Pin

To be confirmed

Skateland

Closed through next Tuesday. Skateland will be throwing a special Easter glow party from 6pm to 9pm tomorrow. Cost is $15 per head and $5 for skates.

Gympie Aquatic Centre

The Gympie ARC will be closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8am-5pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-5pm

Easter Monday: 8am-5pm

Gympie Cinemas

Open every day from 9.30am, except for Easter Sunday when screenings begin from 11.30am. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.

Gympie Bone Museum

To be confirmed.

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am-4pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm

Easter Monday: 9am-4pm

Gympie Woodworks Museum

The Gympie Woodworks Museum will be closed throughout the Easter holiday weekend.

K Hub Gympie will be open for most of the Easter long weekend.

PUBS, RESTAURANTS AND BOTTLE SHOPS

BWS Gympie

Closed Friday

9-6 Saturday

9-6 Monday

Royal Hotel

Open 11am – 10pm Saturday, closed for the rest of the Easter Long weekend

Queenslander Hotel

Good Friday 11.30am – 2.30pm, reopening 5pm – 8.30pm

Easter Saturday 10am – 2am

Easter Sunday 10am – 8.30pm

Easter Monday closed

Please note alcohol will only be served with meals on Good Friday.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

To be confirmed.

Australian Hotel Gympie

Good Friday – closed

Easter Saturday 9.30am – 9pm

Easter Sunday 10am – 6pm

Easter Monday 10am – 6pm

Jockey Club Hotel

Good Friday – closed

Easter Saturday through to Easter Monday – Open 10am – 3am

Phoenix Hotel

Good Friday 11.30am – 2pm, reopens from 5.30pm – 9pm

Easter Saturday and Sunday – 10am – 2.30am.

Empire Hotel

Closed from Good Friday, reopens next Tuesday.

Charlie’s Hotel

Closed Good Friday

The bar will not be open for meals on Saturday and Sunday, but pokies and drinks will be available from 10am – 4pm on Saturday through Monday.

The bottle shop is open 9am – late from Saturday to Monday.

OTHER SERVICES

Bus services

There will be no bus services available through Polley’s Coaches from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with normal services to resume next Tuesday.

Gympie Regional Council facilities

Council Offices, Libraries, Gallery: Closed all long weekend

Waste Facilities: Closed Good Friday, otherwise normal hours

Lake Alford Information Centre: Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 10am – 2pm

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards



Got something to add to this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to joshua.preston@news.com.au.