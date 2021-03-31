WHAT’S OPEN: Your guide to Gympie’s Easter 2021 shopping
Looking for info on what’s open and when over this year’s Easter holidays in the Gympie region?
We’ve put together a comprehensive guide answering those very questions.
Browse this year’s Easter trading times below:
SHOPPING
Coles at Goldfields
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
K Hub Gympie
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
IGA Gympie
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
IGA Tin Can Bay
Good Friday: 6am – 7pm
Saturday: 6am – 7pm
Easter Sunday: 6am – 7pm
Easter Monday: 6am – 7pm
IGA Rainbow Beach
Good Friday: 6am-8pm
Saturday: 6am-8pm
Easter Sunday: 6am-8pm
Easter Monday: 6am-8pm
Woolworths Central
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Woolworths Southside
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Woolworths Cooloola Cove
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Bunnings Warehouse Gympie
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 6am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 6am-6pm
Easter Monday: 6am-6pm
Harvey Norman Gympie
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8.30am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 10am-4pm
Easter Monday: 10am-4pm
Big W Gympie
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-5pm
Easter Monday: 9am-5pm
Sunshine Mitre 10
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 7am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 8am-4pm
Easter Monday: 8am-4pm
SEAFOOD
Unreel Seafood (mobile)
To be confirmed.
City Seafood Supply
Good Friday: 10am-8pm
Saturday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 11am-7.30pm
Easter Monday: 11am-7.30pm
Fisherman's Haul
Good Friday: 9am-8pm
Saturday: 9am-8pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-8pm
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
COFFEE AND FOOD
Gloria Jeans
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 6am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-3pm
Easter Monday: 9am-3pm
The Keen Bean on Mary
Closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, reopening next Tuesday.
Toucan Coffee
Good Friday: 7-11
Saturday: 6-1.30
Easter Sunday: 6-1.30
Easter Monday: 7am-11am
Farmer and Sun
Farmer and Sun cafe and fresh produce store will be closed over the Easter Holiday period and will re-open on Tuesday.
SoMa SoMa
SoMa SoMa’s normal trading hours of 6.30am – 2pm apply throughout the Easter long weekend at this stage, though could be subject to change depending on COVID-19 developments.
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
Gympie Ten Pin
To be confirmed
Skateland
Closed through next Tuesday. Skateland will be throwing a special Easter glow party from 6pm to 9pm tomorrow. Cost is $15 per head and $5 for skates.
Gympie Aquatic Centre
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8am-5pm
Easter Sunday: 8am-5pm
Easter Monday: 8am-5pm
Gympie Cinemas
Open every day from 9.30am, except for Easter Sunday when screenings begin from 11.30am. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.
Gympie Bone Museum
To be confirmed.
Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 9am-4pm
Easter Sunday: 9am-4pm
Easter Monday: 9am-4pm
Gympie Woodworks Museum
The Gympie Woodworks Museum will be closed throughout the Easter holiday weekend.
PUBS, RESTAURANTS AND BOTTLE SHOPS
BWS Gympie
Closed Friday
9-6 Saturday
9-6 Monday
Royal Hotel
Open 11am – 10pm Saturday, closed for the rest of the Easter Long weekend
Queenslander Hotel
Good Friday 11.30am – 2.30pm, reopening 5pm – 8.30pm
Easter Saturday 10am – 2am
Easter Sunday 10am – 8.30pm
Easter Monday closed
Please note alcohol will only be served with meals on Good Friday.
Mount Pleasant Hotel
To be confirmed.
Australian Hotel Gympie
Good Friday – closed
Easter Saturday 9.30am – 9pm
Easter Sunday 10am – 6pm
Easter Monday 10am – 6pm
Jockey Club Hotel
Good Friday – closed
Easter Saturday through to Easter Monday – Open 10am – 3am
Phoenix Hotel
Good Friday 11.30am – 2pm, reopens from 5.30pm – 9pm
Easter Saturday and Sunday – 10am – 2.30am.
Empire Hotel
Closed from Good Friday, reopens next Tuesday.
Charlie’s Hotel
Closed Good Friday
The bar will not be open for meals on Saturday and Sunday, but pokies and drinks will be available from 10am – 4pm on Saturday through Monday.
The bottle shop is open 9am – late from Saturday to Monday.
OTHER SERVICES
Bus services
There will be no bus services available through Polley’s Coaches from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with normal services to resume next Tuesday.
Gympie Regional Council facilities
Council Offices, Libraries, Gallery: Closed all long weekend
Waste Facilities: Closed Good Friday, otherwise normal hours
Lake Alford Information Centre: Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 10am – 2pm
Got something to add to this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to joshua.preston@news.com.au.