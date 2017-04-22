What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

THE GYMPIE TIMES OFFICE
Monday April 24: CLOSED
Anzac Day: CLOSED
SUPERMARKETS
Coles Gympie: CLOSED
Woolworths, Gympie: CLOSED
Woolworths, Southside: CLOSED
Woolworths Cooloola Cove: CLOSED
ALDI, Gympie: CLOSED
IGA, Gympie: CLOSED
IGA, Rainbow Beach: 6am-8pm
IGA , Tin Can Bay: Could not be contacted
MAJOR STORES
Supercheap Auto: Midday to 5pm
Sunshine Mitre 10: CLOSED
Bunnnings: CLOSED
Harvey Norman: CLOSED
Big W: CLOSED
Autobarn: CLOSED
Target: CLOSED
CONVENIENCE STORES
Monkland News & Convenience Store: 8am-2pm
Long's Crescent Rd One Stop Shop: 5am-5pm
Needful Things Convenience & Takeaways, The Palms: 7am-2pm
Jones Hill Store: 7am-7pm
Victory Store: 8-11am
Ginger's On Horseshoe: 6am-6pm.
Heilbronn's Friendly Grocer, Duke Street AND My Butcher: 11am-6pm
Gympie West General Store: 5.30am-6pm
Sea Salt @ Rainbow, Rainbow Beach: 5am-7pm, along with most businesses in Rainbow Beach.
CHEMISTS
These are the only chemists open on Anzac day.
Amcal Max: 8.30am - 6pm.
Chemist Warehouse: 8am - 4pm.
COFFEE SHOPS
Bean Roamin: 5am till 2pm
Café Matisse: 8am till 12 coffee and light food only
Coffee Rocks, Rainbow Beach: 630am for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Hampton and Harlow: 6am-12pm
Gloria Jeans: 6am-1pm
Soma Soma: 7.30am to 5pm
Emilias: 8.30am-11.30am
Farmer and Sun: CLOSED
The Decks: CLOSED
Wish List Café: CLOSED
Heavenleigh Cupcakes: CLOSED
Coffee Barn Café: CLOSED
HOTELS
Mt Pleasant Hotel: 1pm - til late (Join in a game of two-up from 1pm)
Jockey Club Hotel: 1pm- 1am Wednesday, April 26
Charlies: Bar serving from 1pm 6pm, no food served
Club 88: CLOSED
Australian Hotel: 12noon - late, but not trading alcohol until 1pm.
Phoenix Hotel: 1pm - midnight (meals available 1-2.30pm lunch, 5.30-8pm dinner).
Victory Hotel: CLOSED
Royal Hotel: 5am - late
Serving alcohol from 1pm, (serving meals: Breakfast: 5.30am -11am, Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm Lunch, Dinner: 5.30-8.30pm)
Sleepy Lagoon Hotel: 1pm - 10pm
Kilkivan Hotel: 10.30am - 9pm
(Take away alcohol available from behind the bar)
Goomeri Hotel: Waiting response
Rainbow Beach Hotel: 1pm - late
(Bar snack menu 1pm-3pm, Dinner 5.30pm -8pm)
Kandanga Hotel: 1pm- late
Imbil Railway Hotel: 1pm - 10pm
(Late lunch 1-3pm, Dinner 6-8pm)
BOTTLESHOPS
Charlie's Celebrations Drive Thru: 1pm - 9pm
Celebrations Central: CLOSED
Celebrations IGA: CLOSED
Celebrations Goldfields Plaza: CLOSED
Jockey Club bottle shop: 1pm - 9pm
Mt Pleasant Hotel bottle shop: 1pm-10pm
Aussie Hotel bottle shop: 1pm - late
Star Liquor at Phoenix Hotel: 1pm -9pm
Bottlemart Bottle Shop at Victory Hotel: 1pm -6pm
Thirsty Camel, Cooloola Cove: CLOSED
Liquor legends, IGA Rainbow Beach: 1pm- 7pm
Rainbow Beach Hotel bottle shop: 1pm- 10pm