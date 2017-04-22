What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015

THE GYMPIE TIMES OFFICE

Monday April 24: CLOSED

Anzac Day: CLOSED

SUPERMARKETS

Coles Gympie: CLOSED

Woolworths, Gympie: CLOSED

Woolworths, Southside: CLOSED

Woolworths Cooloola Cove: CLOSED

ALDI, Gympie: CLOSED

IGA, Gympie: CLOSED

IGA, Rainbow Beach: 6am-8pm

IGA , Tin Can Bay: Could not be contacted

MAJOR STORES

Supercheap Auto: Midday to 5pm

Sunshine Mitre 10: CLOSED

Bunnnings: CLOSED

Harvey Norman: CLOSED

Big W: CLOSED

Autobarn: CLOSED

Target: CLOSED

CONVENIENCE STORES

Monkland News & Convenience Store: 8am-2pm

Long's Crescent Rd One Stop Shop: 5am-5pm

Needful Things Convenience & Takeaways, The Palms: 7am-2pm

Jones Hill Store: 7am-7pm

Victory Store: 8-11am

Ginger's On Horseshoe: 6am-6pm.

Heilbronn's Friendly Grocer, Duke Street AND My Butcher: 11am-6pm

Gympie West General Store: 5.30am-6pm

Sea Salt @ Rainbow, Rainbow Beach: 5am-7pm, along with most businesses in Rainbow Beach.

CHEMISTS

These are the only chemists open on Anzac day.

Amcal Max: 8.30am - 6pm.

Chemist Warehouse: 8am - 4pm.

COFFEE SHOPS

Bean Roamin: 5am till 2pm

Café Matisse: 8am till 12 coffee and light food only

Coffee Rocks, Rainbow Beach: 630am for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hampton and Harlow: 6am-12pm

Gloria Jeans: 6am-1pm

Soma Soma: 7.30am to 5pm

Emilias: 8.30am-11.30am

Farmer and Sun: CLOSED

The Decks: CLOSED

Wish List Café: CLOSED

Heavenleigh Cupcakes: CLOSED

Coffee Barn Café: CLOSED

HOTELS

Mt Pleasant Hotel: 1pm - til late (Join in a game of two-up from 1pm)

Jockey Club Hotel: 1pm- 1am Wednesday, April 26

Charlies: Bar serving from 1pm 6pm, no food served

Club 88: CLOSED

Australian Hotel: 12noon - late, but not trading alcohol until 1pm.

Phoenix Hotel: 1pm - midnight (meals available 1-2.30pm lunch, 5.30-8pm dinner).

Victory Hotel: CLOSED

Royal Hotel: 5am - late

Serving alcohol from 1pm, (serving meals: Breakfast: 5.30am -11am, Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm Lunch, Dinner: 5.30-8.30pm)

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel: 1pm - 10pm

Kilkivan Hotel: 10.30am - 9pm

(Take away alcohol available from behind the bar)

Goomeri Hotel: Waiting response

Rainbow Beach Hotel: 1pm - late

(Bar snack menu 1pm-3pm, Dinner 5.30pm -8pm)

Kandanga Hotel: 1pm- late

Imbil Railway Hotel: 1pm - 10pm

(Late lunch 1-3pm, Dinner 6-8pm)

BOTTLESHOPS

Charlie's Celebrations Drive Thru: 1pm - 9pm

Celebrations Central: CLOSED

Celebrations IGA: CLOSED

Celebrations Goldfields Plaza: CLOSED

Jockey Club bottle shop: 1pm - 9pm

Mt Pleasant Hotel bottle shop: 1pm-10pm

Aussie Hotel bottle shop: 1pm - late

Star Liquor at Phoenix Hotel: 1pm -9pm

Bottlemart Bottle Shop at Victory Hotel: 1pm -6pm

Thirsty Camel, Cooloola Cove: CLOSED

Liquor legends, IGA Rainbow Beach: 1pm- 7pm

Rainbow Beach Hotel bottle shop: 1pm- 10pm