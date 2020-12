WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day opening hours in Gympie

Whether you’re planning a New Year’s Day brunch or need to grab some food for a day at the beach, you will need to know which shops are open.

We've outline below all the main shops in Gympie that are open on New Year’s Day and what their opening hours are.

GROCERY STORES AND RETAIL SHOPS:

Gympie Central: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Woolworths – Gympie Central: 9am – 6pm

Woolworths – Southside: 9am – 6pm

Woolworths – Cooloola Cove: 9am – 6pm

Coles Goldfields Plaza: 9am – 6pm

ALDI Gympie: 10am – 6pm

Drakes Gympie: 9am – 6pm

IGA Rainbow Beach: 6am – 8pm

IGA Tin Can Bay: 6am – 7pm

Foodworks Rainbow Beach: 6am – 7pm

Big W – Gympie Central: 10am – 4pm

Target Goldfields Plaza: 10am – 4pm

Playback Gympie: 9am – 8pm

King Kong Sales: 8.30am – 5.30pm

CAFES AND RESTAURANTS:

Coffee Club – Gympie Central: 9am – 5.30pm

Mary Valley Rattler: 8am – 1pm

Cafe at the Museum: 9am – 4pm

Gympie RSL Club: 10am – 10pm

Australian Hotel Gympie: 10am – 10pm

Phoenix Hotel: 10am – 2.30am

Indian Brothers Gympie: 11am – 10pm

Sushi City Tram Gympie: 10.30am – 9pm

Queenslander Hotel: 10am – 3pm

