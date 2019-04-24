Menu
Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015 Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times
News

What's open in Gympie region this Anzac Day

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Apr 2019 11:36 AM
WITH Anzac Day commemorated around the nation tomorrow, here are details of opening hours for some of the businesses in the Gympie region.

SHOPPING

COLES at Goldfields - Closed

Target at Goldfields - Closed

IGA Gympie - Closed

IGA Tin Can Bay - Open 6am-7pm

IGA Rainbow Beach - Open 6am-8pm

Woolworths Gympie Central - Closed

Woolworths Southside - Closed

Woolworths Cooloola Cove - Closed

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie - Closed

Harvey Norman Gympie - Closed

Big W Gympie - Closed

Sunshine Mitre 10 - Closed

CONVENIENCE STORES

SOUTHSIDE Store - Open 6am-6pm

Gingers Horseshoe Bend - Open 6am-6pm

Long Crescent Road - Open 7am-4pm

Victory Store - Open 7am-6pm

Murphy's Store - Open 12-4.30pm

Monkland Store and Takeaway - Open 5am-2pm

Needful Things - Open 7am-2pm

Friendly Grocer - Open 6.30am-7pm

COFFEE

GLORIA Jeans - Closed

Toucan Coffee - Open 6-11am

Farmer and Sun - Closed

SEAFOOD

CHATSWORTH Unreel Seafood (mobile) - Open 10am-5pm

Southside - Closed

City Seafood Supply - Open 11am-7.30pm

Fisherman's Haul - Open 9am-8pm

SERVICES

POST Office - Closed

Bus services - No services

Libraries - Closed

Waste services - Closed

Council Customer Contact Centre - Closed

Gympie RSPCA - Closed

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

GYMPIE Ten Pin - Closed

Skateland - Open 2-4pm

Gympie Aquatic Centre - Closed

Gympie Cinemas - Open for sessions after 1pm. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.

Gympie Bone Museum - Closed

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum - Open 9am-4pm

Gympie Woodworks Museum - Closed

RESTAURANTS

GYMPIE RSL - Open 1pm-midnight

Empire Hotel - Open 11am-10pm (lunch and dinner)

Charlie's Hotel - Open 1pm-9.30pm for bottle-o, 1-6pm for restaurant

Phoenix Hotel - Open 1-10pm for bottle-o, 11am-2pm and 5.30pm-8pm.

The Australian - Open 1pm-4pm for restaurant, 1pm-5pm for bottle-o.

Gympie Times

