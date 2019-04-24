What's open in Gympie region this Anzac Day
WITH Anzac Day commemorated around the nation tomorrow, here are details of opening hours for some of the businesses in the Gympie region.
SHOPPING
COLES at Goldfields - Closed
Target at Goldfields - Closed
IGA Gympie - Closed
IGA Tin Can Bay - Open 6am-7pm
IGA Rainbow Beach - Open 6am-8pm
Woolworths Gympie Central - Closed
Woolworths Southside - Closed
Woolworths Cooloola Cove - Closed
Bunnings Warehouse Gympie - Closed
Harvey Norman Gympie - Closed
Big W Gympie - Closed
Sunshine Mitre 10 - Closed
CONVENIENCE STORES
SOUTHSIDE Store - Open 6am-6pm
Gingers Horseshoe Bend - Open 6am-6pm
Long Crescent Road - Open 7am-4pm
Victory Store - Open 7am-6pm
Murphy's Store - Open 12-4.30pm
Monkland Store and Takeaway - Open 5am-2pm
Needful Things - Open 7am-2pm
Friendly Grocer - Open 6.30am-7pm
COFFEE
GLORIA Jeans - Closed
Toucan Coffee - Open 6-11am
Farmer and Sun - Closed
SEAFOOD
CHATSWORTH Unreel Seafood (mobile) - Open 10am-5pm
Southside - Closed
City Seafood Supply - Open 11am-7.30pm
Fisherman's Haul - Open 9am-8pm
SERVICES
POST Office - Closed
Bus services - No services
Libraries - Closed
Waste services - Closed
Council Customer Contact Centre - Closed
Gympie RSPCA - Closed
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
GYMPIE Ten Pin - Closed
Skateland - Open 2-4pm
Gympie Aquatic Centre - Closed
Gympie Cinemas - Open for sessions after 1pm. Check the website for what's showing and session times at gympiecinemas.com.au.
Gympie Bone Museum - Closed
Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum - Open 9am-4pm
Gympie Woodworks Museum - Closed
RESTAURANTS
GYMPIE RSL - Open 1pm-midnight
Empire Hotel - Open 11am-10pm (lunch and dinner)
Charlie's Hotel - Open 1pm-9.30pm for bottle-o, 1-6pm for restaurant
Phoenix Hotel - Open 1-10pm for bottle-o, 11am-2pm and 5.30pm-8pm.
The Australian - Open 1pm-4pm for restaurant, 1pm-5pm for bottle-o.