What’s open in Gympie on Show Friday holiday

Gympie Show might be cancelled this year but here are some of the retailers that are open.

THE Gympie Show for 2020 might be canned (another victim of COVID-19) but Gympie is still recognising the local show holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s not this Gympie Show public holiday.

Gympie Central Shopping Centre will be open 9am-5pm.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Goldfields Plaza – Open 7am-6pm

Gympie Central Shopping Centre – Open 9am-5pm

SUPERMARKETS

Coles (Goldfields) – Open 9am-6pm

Woolworths (Central) – Open 9am-6pm

Woolworths (Southside) – Open 9am-6pm

Woolworths (Cooloola Cove) – 9am-6pm

IGA Tin Can Bay – Open 6am-7pm

IGA Rainbow Beach – Open 6am-7pm

Drakes Supermarket Gympie – Open 9am-6pm

BANKS

ANZ Smithfield St – Branch currently CLOSED for renovations (until approx. June 10)

Commbank Mary St – CLOSED

Auswide Bank Mary St – CLOSED

Bendigo Bank Mary St – CLOSED

Westpac Mary St – CLOSED

NAB Mary St – CLOSED

Heritage Bank Gympie Central Shopping Centre – CLOSED

Credit Union Australia Gympie Branch Mary St – CLOSED

Gloria Jeans co-owner Gail Gipp all smiles that the business is open tomorrow 9am-3pm. Photo: Bec Singh

CAFES

Gloria Jeans (Central) – Open 9am-3pm

Cafe Matisse Mary St – Open 9am-5pm

Eat at Candy’s Mary St – CLOSED

Brown Jug Cafe Mary St – Open 8am-1pm

D’Cafe (Southside) – Open 8am-12pm

Farmer and Sun might be closed for the show holiday but the Cafe by Farmer and Sun is open for business 7am-2pm.

Toucan Cafe Bruce Highway and Monkland St – Open 6am-11am

Emilia’s Cafe Mary St – Open 10am-2pm

Cafe by Farmer and Sun (Southside) – Open 7am-2pm

The Coffee Club – Gympie (Central) – Open 9am-2pm

The Decks – CLOSED

CONVENIENCE STORES

Gympie West Store Louisa St – Open 5.30am-3pm

Needful Things Jimbour Rd – Open 7am-7.30pm

Jones Hill Store Mary Valley Hwy – Open 6am-7pm

Heilbronn’s Friendly Grocer Duke St – Open 6.30am-6.30pm

Gingers Convenience Store on Horseshoe Bend will be trading from 6am-6pm.

Victory Convenience Store – Open 7am-6pm

Gingers Horseshoe Bend – Open 6am-6pm

Longs Cresant Rd 1 Stop Shop – Open 7am-5pm

Farmer and Sun (Southside) – CLOSED

PHARMACIES

Priceline Pharmacy (Central) – Open 9am — 2pm

Malouf Pharmacy (Reef St and Southside) – CLOSED

Ramsay Pharmacy Channon St – CLOSED

Friendlies Pharmacy Mary St – CLOSED

Bunnings Warehouse is another retailer that will be open on the show holiday. Their trading hours are 7am-6pm.

Amcal Day Night Pharmacy Mary St – Open 8.30am – 6pm

Chemist Warehouse – Open 8am – 4pm

Good Price Pharmacy – CLOSED

Direct Chemist Outlet – CLOSED

NEWSAGENTS

Patricks Casket and Newsagency Mary St – Open 6.30am-12pm

Nextra (Central) – Open 9am-4pm

Newsxpress Mary St – CLOSED

OTHER RETAILERS

Bunnings Warehouse Hall Rd – Open 7am-6pm

Petstock Brisbane Rd – Open 9am-3pm

Lincraft Edwin Campion Dr – Open 10am-3pm

Fishermans Haul Chapple St – Open 9am-8pm

Gympie Coffee Club’s Delvene Bateman is ready for customers. The Coffee Club is open for takeaway’s only from 9am-2pm.

BCF Campion Dr – Open 9am-4pm

Harvey Norman Campion Dr – Open 8.30am-5pm

Gympie Sunshine Mitre 10 Langton Rd – Open 8am-4pm

City Seafood Supply Apollonian Vale – Open 11am-7.30pm