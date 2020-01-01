What’s open and what’s not in the Gympie region today

NEW Year’s Day has plenty going for it across Gympie region, for those in the mood for an active start to 2020.

Many businesses are closed, but many essential industries, such as brewed coffee retailing, remain active today.

Coffee outlets open in Gympie today include Gloria Jeans – 10am to 2pm; Coffee Club – 9am to 2pm; Platform No.1 Rattler precinct) – 8am to 3pm; Hungry Jacks – 6am to 10pm; McDonald’s – 24 hours; Sunshine Mitre 10 Café – 8am to 2pm.

Gail Gipp owner of Gloria Jean's Coffees in Gympie.

Across the region a great cuppa can also be purchased at Kilkivan General Store – 7am to 5pm and Julie’s Café – 7am to 5pm.

At Goomeri, popular with motoring visitors, Goomeri Café and restaurant is open from 8am to 5pm.

Cooloola Cove Takeaway and Cafe is open from 9am to 7pm and at Tin Can Bay, Temptations by the Water is open from 8am to 4pm.

Dolphin feeding will lhappen as normal at Barnacles Cafe, Nortman Point, from 7am to 9.30, but owner Les Dunstan says the cafe will be closed.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

At Rainbow Beach, most hospitality businesses will be open as normal.

For those running short of groceries, all major Gympie Supermarkets including Woolworths (Gympie Central and Southside), Coles and Drakes are open from 9am to 6pm.

Hardware stores are open and convenience stores will serve their normal public holiday hours, as will most fuel outlets.

A number of supermarkets are open today.

The Gympie Aquatic recreation Centre is oepn from 5.30am to 8pm and the Tin Can Bay pool is open from 9am to 5pm.