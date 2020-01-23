WHAT’S ON: Where to catch live entertainment in Gympie this long weekend

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will be rocking to the sounds of As the Flow Cries from 7.30—11.30pm.

Jockey Club Hotel

YOU’RE the star with karaoke at the Jock from 8pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

GET out your boogie sandals for Caesar’s Rockers. They’ll be playing classics from right back in the bronze age to now in the main lounge from 7.30–11.30pm.

AUSTRALIA DAY

Cooloola Berries

THERE’LL be live music and fun at Cooloola Berries from 11am.

Curra Country Club

THE music will start at 4.30pm with live entertainment from Sticky Rock but this event starts at noon as a fundraiser for the local rural fire brigade, so why not head along early and support this event.

Dusty Hill Vineyard, Moffatdale

THE annual Prawn on the Lawn festival will kick off at noon with music by Bob Mouat, Pocket Love and Bad Habits and Friends.

Jockey Club

BE READY to celebrate Australia Day from noon with the fun upbeat Global Nation band followed by South American muso Esteban Live and Iain Harris.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

THE Hooligans will kick off the music, performing out on the deck from noon—4pm. Destiny’s Plan band will be rockin’ the dance floor in the main bar from 4-8pm followed by comedian Austen Tayshus. As part of his live Australiana tour, Austen Tayshus will be entertaining in his own uniquely Australian way.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

CELEBRATE Australia day with a cold craft beer, a lamb chop and some true blue Aussie music with Kerry Hodge playing the Gardens from midday.

Standown Caravan Park, Tin Can Bay

THIS free Australia Day celebration will feature traditional Australian games, music and dancing starting from 4pm.

WEDNESDAY, January 29

Gympie RSL

HEAD along to the member’s draws and catch Richard Waterson in the main lounge from 6—9pm.

If you would like your live event to appear in the gig guide each Thursday, please send details to community@gympietimes.com.