What's on this weekend in Gympie's gigs?

Looking to dance the night away or chill back and listen to some slick music this weekend?

Then check out what's on in Gympie this weekend right here:

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL

MUSIC Melodies with PerryO kicks off from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

FRIDAY

Billy's Hotel

JOIN Benny O for some upbeat acoustic music from 9pm until late.

Gympie RSL

BAND Antics hit the stage from 7.30pm, so bring along your party shoes and get ready to dance the night away.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

KARAOKE with Karen Thompson from 7pm until late is the first in a frantic three nights of fun at Mt Pleasant.

Karen Thompson. Renee Pilcher

Rainbow Beach Hotel

CHILL out and groove along with the acoustic stylings of Joel Mak from 7pm until 10pm.

SATURDAY

Billy's Hotel

WARM up your voice and join in the fun with karaoke from 9pm.

Gympie RSL

GET ready to party when band Ricochet bounces onto the stage at 7.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

COUNTRY folk singer Matthew Johnstone will be rocking the night away with classics from the 1950s, starting at 7pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

CATCH the acoustic tunes of the Wog Boys from 7pm until 10pm.

Royal Hotel

DJ GLENNO will be spinning the tunes and dropping the beats from 9pm until late.

Theebine Hotel

TAKE your chance to tune up with karaoke from 6.30pm.

SUNDAY

Gunalda Hotel

PLAY along and make new friends at the Sunday Jam at its new time of noon to 4pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

GET ready for a groovy Sunday with Sunshine Coast guitarist and vocalist Brad Rodgers from 1pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

CHILL out with a Sunday session listening to Brendo from 3pm to 6pm.