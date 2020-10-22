WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Gympie region this weekend

Theebine is getting ready for the party of the year this weekend, with a change of ownership, a new lease of life and a country part to celebrate. Pictured is Jackson Macdonald, Claudia Kroenert, Ashleigh Jensen, Ron Yemoens

Theebine is getting ready for the party of the year this weekend, with a change of ownership, a new lease of life and a country part to celebrate. Pictured is Jackson Macdonald, Claudia Kroenert, Ashleigh Jensen, Ron Yemoens

HOPEFULLY things could get wet this weekend, but it won’t stop the show from going on for a number of family friendly events scheduled to take place, and a couple of events that maybe it would be best to get a babysitter for.

BREAKING: Human remains found on the outskirts of Gympie

Valium, viagra and meth found on Gympie dad

FRIDAY

Eats and Treats at the Duckponds

WHERE: Lake Alford Recreational Area

WHEN: 4-9pm

An array of multi-cultural cuisine, live music and atmosphere will be happening at Lake Alford tonight in this Eats and Treats event hosted by the Gympie Civic Centre and Cafe at the Museum.

Rainy conditions cause car to slam into fence at Veteran

Take the family along, a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy a different family night out.

Janine Graham feeding the swans at Lake Alford, where Eats and Treats will take place on Friday, 4-9pm.

Go to the movies and support the Gympie Cinema

Screening on Friday is the Honest Thief, Never Too Late, Made in Italy and The High Note. CLICK HERE

SATURDAY

Under New Management Party

WHERE: Theebine Hotel

WHEN: 5pm onwards

It’s party time at the Theebine Hotel to celebrate its new owner Jackson Macdonald.

There will be live entertainment by longtime local Graeme Jensen from 7.30pm, a barbecue dinner from 6pm and plenty of new tap varieties to check out. Plus free camping. Book now by calling the Theebine Hotel.

Back to Where it Began Degustation Menu

WHERE: Kingston House Impressions at 11 Channon Street

You are invited to join what will be one of the highlights of the Gympie food scene and Kingston House Impressions for 2020.

A 6-course degustatoin menu featuring local farmers and growers and designed and prepared by father and daughter team Paul and Candy, having a combined 48 years experience in the food industry.

Ticket are $100 and inquiries phone Kim on 5483 6733 or message Kingston House Impressions on Facebook. CLICK HERE

Kim Jones owner of Kingston House in Gympie.

Race Day at the Gympie Turf Club

If you pre-book your tickets before they sell out you will be off to the races this Saturday, with gates opening at 11am and racing from 1pm with a full five-race program, bar, dining and bookies.

A limited number of general entry and luncheon tickets are available to purchase online before race day. CLICK HERE

This Saturday is the BMW Accountants Gympie Cup Luncheon from 12pm in The Apex Restaurant.

Importantly, tickets MUST be pre-purchased and the ticket holder name must match the ID - no ID, no entry on race day.

No free passess accepted.

Belinda Walker, Benita Franz and Rachelle Treeby enjoy a Gympie race day.

Footy finals coverage

Jockey CLub Hotel is having a Footy Finals Weekend, screening the AFL grand final on Saturday and the NRL grand final between Panthers and Storm 6pm on Sunday.

Melbourne Storm fans Emily Gaeta and Zac Heidrich. (Image/Josh Woning)

Go to the movies and support the Gympie Cinema

Screening on Saturday is Honest Thief, Never Too Late, Made in Italy, Slim and I, After We Collided, The High Note, The Secret Garden and Four Kids and It. CLICK HERE