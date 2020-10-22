WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Gympie region this weekend
HOPEFULLY things could get wet this weekend, but it won’t stop the show from going on for a number of family friendly events scheduled to take place, and a couple of events that maybe it would be best to get a babysitter for.
FRIDAY
Eats and Treats at the Duckponds
WHERE: Lake Alford Recreational Area
WHEN: 4-9pm
An array of multi-cultural cuisine, live music and atmosphere will be happening at Lake Alford tonight in this Eats and Treats event hosted by the Gympie Civic Centre and Cafe at the Museum.
Take the family along, a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy a different family night out.
Go to the movies and support the Gympie Cinema
Screening on Friday is the Honest Thief, Never Too Late, Made in Italy and The High Note. CLICK HERE
SATURDAY
Under New Management Party
WHERE: Theebine Hotel
WHEN: 5pm onwards
It’s party time at the Theebine Hotel to celebrate its new owner Jackson Macdonald.
There will be live entertainment by longtime local Graeme Jensen from 7.30pm, a barbecue dinner from 6pm and plenty of new tap varieties to check out. Plus free camping. Book now by calling the Theebine Hotel.
Back to Where it Began Degustation Menu
WHERE: Kingston House Impressions at 11 Channon Street
You are invited to join what will be one of the highlights of the Gympie food scene and Kingston House Impressions for 2020.
A 6-course degustatoin menu featuring local farmers and growers and designed and prepared by father and daughter team Paul and Candy, having a combined 48 years experience in the food industry.
Ticket are $100 and inquiries phone Kim on 5483 6733 or message Kingston House Impressions on Facebook. CLICK HERE
Race Day at the Gympie Turf Club
If you pre-book your tickets before they sell out you will be off to the races this Saturday, with gates opening at 11am and racing from 1pm with a full five-race program, bar, dining and bookies.
A limited number of general entry and luncheon tickets are available to purchase online before race day. CLICK HERE
This Saturday is the BMW Accountants Gympie Cup Luncheon from 12pm in The Apex Restaurant.
Importantly, tickets MUST be pre-purchased and the ticket holder name must match the ID - no ID, no entry on race day.
No free passess accepted.
Footy finals coverage
Jockey CLub Hotel is having a Footy Finals Weekend, screening the AFL grand final on Saturday and the NRL grand final between Panthers and Storm 6pm on Sunday.
Go to the movies and support the Gympie Cinema
Screening on Saturday is Honest Thief, Never Too Late, Made in Italy, Slim and I, After We Collided, The High Note, The Secret Garden and Four Kids and It. CLICK HERE