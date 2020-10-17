WHAT’S ON: Talented musos taking the stage in Gympie today

STUCK for something to do on your Saturday arvo?

Talented musos MZAZA, Aspy Jones and Ashley Pel will share the Nelson Reserve stage this afternoon in the latest edition of Live and Local Gympie Region.

Ethan Roberts, aka Aspy Jones.

The afternoon of world class music kicks off at 2pm and is set to wrap up at 5pm, supported by Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Live and Local Gympie Region brings you an afternoon of world-class music with the Balkan-French sounds of MZAZA, local favourites Aspy Jones and emerging singer/songwriter Ashley Pel.

MZAZA.

Award-winning MZAZA, led by the enchanting French-Sephardic vocalist Pauline Maudy and her band of eclectic musicians from Bosnia, Latvia, Greece, France and Australia, play rhythms and melodies that tap into the beating heart of humankind. With accordion, exotic strings and percussion, MZAZA embraces diversity, the old and the new, the familiar and the foreign. It is the timelessness of the music and stories that fuels an intense live show, that has enraptured audiences across Australia and Europe and earned them supports with Baba Zula (Turkey), Violent Femmes (USA), and DJ Click (France).

Aspy Jones and his band bring a lively blend of alternative pop/rock with a whole lot of brass thrown in. Their songs are an eclectic mix of infectious funky dance beats, quirky lyrics and colourful brass which will take you on a ride that’s good for the soul.

Completing the line-up is one of Gympie’s standout emerging artists, Ashley Pel. With her unique vocal style and a bunch of original songs under her belt, Ashley recently released her debut single ‘Closer to the Ceiling’.

Get down to Nelson Reserve this afternoon and support live, local music!