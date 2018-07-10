WHAT'S ON: So many things still left to do these holidays

So many things to do this week! Why not meet some reptiles at Central Shopping Centre?

DAILY

Gympie Cinemas

When: Daily.

Where: Gympie Cinemas, Monkland St, Gympie.

WHAT better way to spend a rainy day than going to the movies to watch one of the new releases.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation and Incredibles 2 have three to four viewing sessions a day.

Visit www.gympiecinema.com.au or phone 5482 9707 to see the different viewing times.

Gympie Ten Pin

When: Daily from 10am.

Where: Gympie Ten Pin, Potter Rd, Gympie.

THE tenpin bowling centre has an earlier open time of 10am for the school holidays.

Check the website or phone 5482 6688 for closing times, as they differ every day.

Pick your own berries

When: Daily from 8am to 5pm.

Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi.

WHY not pick your own delicious strawberries straight from the farm at Cooloola Berries? You can stay for a quick bite and enjoy your fresh-picked strawberries in any number of great dishes at the on-site cafe.

For more information phone 5486 7512 or email hello@cooloolaberries.com.au.

Gympie Jungle Play

When: Daily from 9am to 5pm.

Where: Gympie Jungle, 23 Tozer St, Gympie.

EVEN if the weather turns bad, the kids will always have a ball at the Gympie Jungle. This indoor play equipment has plenty of diverting activities for children from 18 months up to 14years.

There's also a handy cafe attached for parents to relax with a cup of tea or coffee.

Admission costs apply.

Mary River Walk

When: Daily.

Where: Beside the Mary River with multiple access points.

Cost: Free

Get the children away from the screens and into nature and enjoy the River to Rail Trail.

It is accessible via several points, including the Sands (Kidgell St - northbound traffic only), River Tce (Gympie Weir), Albert Park and Rose St (adjacent to the netball courts).

The trail is only 1km from Gympie's town centre and includes opportunities for all fitness levels.

The track runs parallel to the natural landscape of the Mary River and is an idyllic passive recreation experience, but does include varying inclines and staircases in some areas. Sandstone seating blocks are placed throughout the track to rest, picnic or just take in the scenery.

Recreational paddlers can easily access the water at either end of the track via flat gravel to the river's edge at the Sands or a purpose-built canoe and kayak launch point at the Gympie Weir, near Kidd Bridge.

Designated off-street parking areas are available at either end.

TUESDAY

Reptile Show

When: Now until Saturday, July 14 - two shows daily at 10am and noon.

Where: Gympie Central Shopping Centre, River Rd, Gympie.

Gympie children will get to learn about reptiles this school holidays at Gympie Central with a reptile show, face painting and much more.

For more information visit gympiecentral.com.au.

WEDNESDAY

Rattler holiday fun

When: Wednesday, July 11 at 10am.

Where: Old Gympie Station, Tozer Rd.

Cost: Free

A special children's tour of the historic Gympie railway station will take place at 10am. On display will be the C17 No.974 and children will be able to talk with drivers and learn about how the steam engine works.

Explore the old Gympie Station.

Tennis Coaching sessions

When: Wednesday, July 11, and Friday, July 13, 8.30am-12.30pm

Where: Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre

Cost: $25 per session or $45 for both.

Gympie and District Junior Tennis Association coaches Brett Cottrill and Matt Watkins will be sharing their knowledge with eager youngsters next week.

There will be prizes to be won and plenty of tennis to be played, with all levels of experience, from beginner to advanced, welcome.

To book your place or for more information phone Brett Cottrill on 0417 746 795.

Entries for each tournament close at 4pm prior to the event day.

Hone your skills at a tennis coaching clinic like Halle Corbet. Renee Albrecht

Connecting the Dots

When: Wednesday, July 11, 10am to 12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

Cost: Free

Bookings: Phone 5481 0733 or email gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

Have fun connecting to culture with your tutor James while you do some body painting, storytelling and traditional dance.

Held in conjunction with NAIDOC week and the beautiful Manggan - gather, gathers, gathering exhibition. For ages 6+. Limited to 15 places.

Bring the Wild Home @ Goomeri

When: Wednesday July 11, 10.30-11.30am

Where: Goomeri Library, 35 Moore St, Goomeri

DIY recycled tin can planter; bring a tin can to life and green up your backyard with bee-attracting seedlings supplied by the library. Bookings not needed.

Paper Lantern Making @ Tin Can Bay

When: Wednesday, July 11, 10.30-11.30am

Where: Tin Can Bay Library, 47 Tin Can Bay Rd, Tin Can Bay

Create a table-top lantern with bamboo and greaseproof paper. Light up your home garden and be the envy of every festival goer. Bookings not needed.

Nature's mandalas

When: Wednesday July 11, 1- 3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie

Cost: Free

Bookings: Phone 5481 0733 or email gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

In celebration of NAIDOC week, your tutor Tina will guide you to make a mandala design inspired by the exhibition Manggan - gather, gathers, gathering, using gathered things from nature and reflecting our connection to self and nature. For ages 6+. Limited to 15 places.

Bring the Wild Home @ Kilkivan

When: Wednesday, July 11, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan

DIY recycled tin can planter; bring a tin can to life and green up your backyard with bee-attracting seedlings supplied by the library. Bookings not needed

Paper Lantern Making @ Rainbow Beach

When: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 2.30pm-3.30pm

Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

Create a table-top lantern with bamboo and greaseproof paper. Light up your home garden and be the envy of every festival goer. Bookings not needed.

THURSDAY

Pantomine

When: Thursday July 12 - Sunday July 15, 11am daily.

Where: Fossicker's Room, Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, Gympie.

Cost: Adults $12, Children $6, concession $10.

Don't miss the fun children's pantomime, The Gingerbread Girl, to be put on by junior members of the Gympie Theatre Association - Some as young as 5-years-old. It will be sure to delight audiences young and old. Advance tickets available from Go Vita Gympie in Duke St.

Family Fun Day @ Cooloola Cove

When: Thursday July 12, 10am-1pm

Where: Billabong Park, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove

Bring the whole family down to the park for some free fun. There'll be a free jumping castle, face painting and First 5 Forever Storytime. Join in the giant yard games such as Jenga and Checkers, and circus fun. Children under 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Bring a water bottle and closed in shoes. Snacks are available for purchase. No bookings required.

Bring the Wild Home @ Gympie

When: Thursday July 12, 10.30-11.30am

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie

DIY recycled tin can planter; bring a tin can to life and green up your backyard with bee-attracting seedlings supplied by the library.

Bookings not needed

Patterns, shapes and other fun stuff

When: Thursday July 12, 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie

Cost: $12

Bookings: Phone 5481 0733 (pay by credit card) or email gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

As part of the NAIDOC week celebrations, your tutor Sabine will encourage you to look at patterns, shapes and earthy colours used in the Mangann - gather, gathers, gathering exhibition to create a colourful artwork. For ages 8+ years. Limited to 15 places.

FRIDAY

SFX Makeup workshops

When: Friday July 13, 10am-12pm and 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash Street, Gympie

Cost: $12

Bookings: Phone 5481 0733 (pay by credit card) or email gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

Celebrate Friday 13th and create pretend blood, wounds, scars and bullet holes with your tutor Bentley O'Toole. Bentley has worked on movie sets creating monsters, characters and Sfx for over 25 years. There'll be two sessions from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm. For ages 6+ years. Bookings essential.

SUNDAY

RockSkool

When: Sunday July 15, from 1:30-5pm.

Where: Australian Institute of Country Music, Channon Street, Gympie

Bookings essential: gympierock.eventbrite.com.au

Budding musicians are invited to come along to the AICM RockSkool's holiday workshops.

Over two hours, expert band coaches will work with you to show you how to make great music on guitar, bass, drums, or percussion, or sing to your heart's content.

For those new to music,they'll help get you started, and for those with some experience, they'll show you new techniques.

You'll get to showcase your new skills with a group performance at the end of the workshop, followed by special guest performances by local emerging artists The Dennis Sisters or Flintlock. There will also be a free sausage sizzle at the end of the workshop.