WHAT'S ON: Shark Tank star at Gympie careers event tomorrow

INSPIRING: Shark Tank star Steve Baxter will be at tonight's public Discover Youth and Careers Symposium. Contributed

SHARK Tank star and Queensland entrepreneur Steve Baxter will head a list of impressive guests at the second of two Discover Youth and Careers symposiums in Gympie tonight.

Channel 7 presenter Katie Toney, University of the Sunshine Coast deputy vice chancellor Professor Tim Wess, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Community Action Gympie youth services manager Andrea Matthews will also be at the event from 5pm.

Channel 7 reporter Katie Toney will be in Gympie for tomorrow night's symposium. Contributed

Gympie's next generation of leaders get the first crack, with a day session open exclusively to local Year 9-12 students at the Showgrounds Pavilion from 9.30am.

That session will include two career workshops for every student based on personal preference, along with an Employment Essentials 101 panel discussion and informational stalls provided by trainers and tertiary institutions.

USC vice chancellor Professor Greg Hill will deliver the official welcome at 9:45am, followed by a keynote address by senior lecturer Greg Nash.

"It's a changing world that we're living in, in generations past, it was possible to have the same secure job across a lifetime,” Cr Curran said.

"Nowadays ... people of all ages have a lot more choice in what they study or what kind of career they seek.

"There will be workshops and group activities during these sessions which will give young people that opportunity to try some new things and learn a bit more about what they'd like to do as a school-leaver.”

Tickets remain available for the public session at the Gympie Civic Centre, which will feature another keynote address and panel discussion centred around Careers of the future, Being an entrepreneur and harnessing creativity, and Equipping young people with life skills for a changing workplace.

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.