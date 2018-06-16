Menu
FROM LEFT: Jan and John Porter, Karen Jarling, Rob Gibbs, Pamela Scott-Holland, Professor Peter Dart and filmmaker David Smith are campaigning against the Colton open cut Coal Mine.
WHAT'S ON: Key Colton coal mine meeting near Gympie today

JOSH PRESTON
16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

LOCALS concerned about environmental consequences of the New Hope Colton open cut coal mine in Maryborough are encouraged to attend a community information session this afternoon at Glastonbury Hall.

South Burnett grazier and CGL Beef co-owner Karen Jarling said locals "need to be aware of what is happening in our own backyard”.

LETTER: The real implications of Colton Coal Mine for Gympie region

Heavy metals threat to Sandy Strait hidden by miscalculation

Defenders called to show evidence of Colton claims

"We all know that burning fossil fuels is causing climate change - and climate change is causing more extreme weather as well as threats to farming including water security,” Ms Jarling said.

"The Colton coal mine, fracking for shale gas extraction and resource exploration permits that extend to within 20-kilometres of the Gympie township could potentially impact ground and surface water resources, tourism, grazing and agriculture in the region ... the industries that underpin the social and economic strength of the local economy.

"The community needs to know a lot more about these projects individually and cumulatively before they go ahead. Similar projects on the Western Downs have damaged and divided communities like Acland and Tara and I don't want to see that repeated here.”

The meeting starts at 1.30pm and features speakers from Lock the Gate Alliance and Farmers for Climate Action.

    Local Partners