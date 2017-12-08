What's on in the Gympie region this weekend and beyond?

OPEN DAY: The Gympie and District Woodworkers Club will have an open day today. Pictured is Wanda Hellyer and club member Dave Weller.

OPEN DAY: The Gympie and District Woodworkers Club will have an open day today. Pictured is Wanda Hellyer and club member Dave Weller. LEEROY TODD

WEEKLY EVENTS:

GYMPIE Region Libraries have a number of events happening every week throughout the holidays.

Here's a brief run-down of these regular activities.

First 5 Forever: Storytime is an interactive program for preschool children and babies featuring songs, rhymes, stories and craft. This is a free event conducted in a relaxed atmosphere.

Sessions are held weekly at the following locations:

Goomeri Library: Wednesdays 9.30am-10.30am.

Gympie Library: Mondays 9.30am-10.30am (0-5 year olds).

Gympie Library: Tuesdays 9.30am-10am (0-2 year olds).

Gympie Library: Wednesdays 9.30am-10.30am (2-5 year olds).

Imbil Library: Thursdays 10am-11am.

Kilkivan Library: Thursdays 9.30am-10.30am.

Rainbow Beach Library: Mondays 10am-11am.

Tin Can Bay Library: Thursdays 9.30am-10.30am.

Visit first5forever.org.au for more information about the program.

Just for kids: is on at the Gympie Library every Saturday. Take part in some fun and free activities for kids including story time for 0-5 year olds from 9.30am and Ozobots for 5-10 year olds from 10.30am.

Spaces are limited and bookings are essential for Ozobots and these classes are repeated weekly until December 30.

Phone 5481 0859 to book.

Robotics Club: Be part of the robotics revolution and learn all about robotics and coding every Tuesday from 3.15-4.45pm. Bookings are not essential, but phone 5481 0859 for more information.

The Summer Reading Club: encourages children and young people to discover great authors and illustrators of picture books, junior and young adult fiction and non-fiction. It's on now and every day from 8.30am-2:30pm.

TOMORROW

Merry Mini Christmas

When: 9am.

Where: Awake Studios, Duke St.

Head along to this mini market, with goodie bags for the first 50 guests and the chance to win a lucky door prize to spend with the stall holder of your choice.

Woodworkers Club Open Day

When: 9am-2pm.

Where: The Gympie and District Woodworkers clubhouse, 39 Saleyard Rd.

Entry is free and everyone is invited to attend and walk through the facility and view demonstrations, have a complimentary tea or coffee or a $2 sausage sizzle while inspecting a large range of hand-made items on display and for sale.

Make And Take Roller Bottle Blends

When: 10am-11am.

Where: Cosmic Cafe, Lady Mary Tce.

Phone: 0401 351 147.

Cost: $20.

In this one hour make and take workshop you will learn how to create your own blend of essential oils for your particular needs. There will be a prize draw on the day. For bookings please contact Clare on 0401 351 147.

3D Shibori Stitching Workshop

When: 10am.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Phone: 5481 0733.

Cost: $60 per person.

You will learn this lovely craft of taking a flat piece of fabric and stitching it into something 3D in this beautiful Shibori workshop with Margaret Barnett. Limited numbers, bookings essential.

Cent Sale

When: Doors open 6pm for 7pm start.

Where: Senior Citizen's Centre.

Phone: 5482 1721.

This cent auction, in add of Gympie Showgirl Josie Laird, will have some fantastic prizes, plus there will be raffles on offer and food and beverages on sale.

SUNDAY

Stirling Homes Fun Day

When: 9am- 5pm.

Where: 16 Premier Av, Jones Hill.

Phone: 5483 6866.

Stirling Homes is playing Santa on Sunday with giveaways and a mega prize draw for contract sign-ons. There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, a free sausage sizzle and the chance to win some great prizes throughout the day.

Winners must be present to receive the prizes.

Pick Your Own Christmas Tree

When: 9am - 3pm.

Where: 132 Verne Rd, Wolvi.

Bring the family to pick your own Christmas tree with all proceeds going to charity. Prices range from $8, $15 and $25.

TUESDAY, December 12

Imbil Sock Puppets

When: 10.30am-11.30am.

Where: Imbil Library.

Contact: 5484 5488.

Help your child create their very own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imagitive play.

No bookings required. Materials supplied.