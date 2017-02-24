What's on in the good ol' G-town tomorrow?

TODAY

Old time dance

STRICTLY Old Time Dance, 7.30pm at the Long Flat Hall. Great dance music by CDs, $5 Adults and under 12 free. Lucky door Ticket and a light supper. Slip on your dancing shoes and come along and enjoy a great night of Old Time dancing. The Gypsy Tap, Pride of Erin, The Progressive Barn Dance and many more old favourites will be played. Enquiries Janet 54824318 Lyn 0421 198 074. All welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.

TOMORROW

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Markets run on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 am to noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, Enjoy our hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5. Contact Jan 07 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588 or email goomboorianhall @yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (corner of Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house corner of Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy regional fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Pomona Country Markets

THE Pomona Country Markets are held every second and fourth Saturday morning of the month. Come along and purchase fresh fruit and veges directly from the farmers. Or treat yourself with some freshly baked cakes, preserves or jams. We have activities for the kids as well as other entertainers. There is old farm junk for sale, or cosmetics, or Noosa clothing for kids and adults. Enquiries pomona marketsqld@gmail.com

Little Haven Shed Sales

LITTLE Haven Shed Sales are held on the last Saturday of each month in Chappell St opposite the Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshops from 7am-midday. Sausage sizzle and cold drinks available, bargains galore. Furniture, clothing, books, videos, games, bric-a-brac, toys - the list is endless. Plenty of goodies to suit your budget. Visit the friendly volunteers and shop until you drop while helping raise much-needed funding for Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

SUNDAY

Bromeliad Group

THE Bromeliad Friendship Group meets this Sunday, 2pm at Margaret's place, 212 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran- enquiries please phone 5482 3308. Please bring a cup, chair, plate to share and show and tell.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.