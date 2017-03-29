What's on in Gympie today and tomorrow?

Check out the community diary for Gympie for the next couple of days.

TODAY

Little Haven Pop Shop

THE Little Haven Pop Up Shop will be open from Monday, March 13 until Friday, April 7 at 177 Mary St (the old Dick Smith Shop). Call in 8am-4pm weekdays only. Lots of bargains. Bric-a-brac, clothes, plants etc. Come and have a browse. Donations of fresh produce and baking would be greatly appreciated. Inquiries Little Haven 5482 9091.

Tai chi

TAI Chi for Health and Falls Prevention: Improve your balance, coordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Every Wednesday, beginners 9-10am, St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries Betty 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Little Haven Shed Sale

LITTLE Haven Shed, Chappell St (opposite Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshop), open each Wednesday 8am-midday for sales. Furniture, bric-a-brac, books, clothing, the list is endless. Delivery of furniture at a negotiated price. Donations of clean saleable items appreciated for ongoing fundraising for Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (corner of Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Wednesdays 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones, silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house corner of Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

TOMORROW

Pensioners hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners hoy afternoon, Senior Citizens Centre, 12.30pm, followed by raffles and afternoon tea all welcome. Inquiries Maureen 5482 6738.

Tai Chi for Health and Arthritis

THURSDAYS, Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie, 8am and 9 am advanced classes. Please wear white shirt, flat shoes and bring a bottle of water. Beginners classes now closed (new beginners Thursday, February 1, 2018). Inquiries Shirley 0418 831 320 or Trudie 0490 123 675.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.