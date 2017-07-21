What's on in Gympie this weekend?

GIDDY UP: The Zinc Race day is this weekend

1: Zinc 96.1 Race Day

ONE of the biggest days on the Gympie racing calendar, the Zinc Race Day promises to keep the winter chill away with some of the hottest racing action you'll see in the region.

Featuring an eight-race program (that's three trots and five gallops), as well as a full bar, TAB and dining room to keep you busy.

Away from the track itself and there's still plenty to do - with fashions on the field, jumping castle and activities for the kids.

There's also the matter of massive prizes and cash up for grabs too.

It all starts at 11am, tomorrow at the Gympie Turf Club.

2: Little Kids Day Out

When: Tomorrow, 9am-3pm

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Billed as one of the biggest events ever put on for Gympie's smallest citizens, the Little Kids Day Out is jam-packed with activities and stalls sure to delight every kind of kid.

The day will feature entertainment, music and activities for all your little ones.

The Little Kids Day Out is geared towards those eight years old and younger.

Entry to this event is free.

3: Kandanga Hotel Grand Opening

When: Tomorrow

Where: The Kandanga Hotel, 40 Main St, Kandanga

It's the re-opening more than 18 months in the making, but the newly rebuilt and refurbished Kandanga Hotel is well and truly back open for business.

With cold drinks at the ready and plenty for the kids to do, there's no better way to kick off your weekend.

4: Qld Ladies State Masters Hockey Championships

When: Today, Tomorrow and Sunday

Where: Gympie District Hockey Association, Power Rd

There's enough hockey here in Gympie this weekend to poke a stick at.

Our local fields will be playing host to the Women's State Masters Championships, with three days of sporting action.

It all hits off from 7.15am today and runs well into the evening.

For more information, check out the sports section of today's The Gympie Times.

5: Sydney Hotshots

When: Tonight, 8.30pm

Where: Gympie Golf Club

This is more for a niche audience, but for those few fans of washboard abs, huge arms and chiselled features - The Sydney Hotshots will be taking to the stage tonight at the Gympie Golf Club to chase away those winter blues.

Tickets run from $30 per head and can be bought by calling 54811300.

6: The Butler Showband

When: Sunday, 1.30pm

Where: Albert Park Bowls Club

One of the premier show bands in Australia, having toured for over 25 years - the Lindsay Butler Showband will be bringing their iconic country renditions to Gympie this weekend.

Tickets are $25 at the Albert Park Bowls Club door.

7: Tombola

When: Tonight, 6pm

Where: Hamilton Hall, Gympie State High School

Raising funds for Gympie South State School's Canberra trip - this tombola event will feature food and prizes galore.

Tickets are available on the door.

8: The Vibe, Live

WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm

Where: The Royal Hotel

Bringing their energetic live show to Gympie this weekend. Not to be missed by fans of live music.

The fun gets under way at from 9pm.

9: Stags Game

When: Tomorrow, 3pm

Where: Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga

Honouring the 50th anniversary of their 1967 premiership, the Mary Valley Stags will be donning their original kit for a clash against Gympie.

This is definitely one for local footy fans and historians.

10: Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic

When: Starts today and goes to July 29

Where: Rainbow Beach

A major salt-water fishing tournament and a great day out for families with a big love for even bigger catches. Featuring live entertainment, sporting activities and winning atmosphere - all set in idyllic Rainbow Beach.