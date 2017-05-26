What's on in Gympie this weekend

CELEBRATION: The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is our pick of events this weekend. Rachel and Wendy Chanoff at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Saturday

Ocean Roar series at Rainbow Beach

Where

: Rainbow Beach

When:

Saturday and Sunday, all day.

More than 250 lifesavers will line up at Rainbow Beach this weekend for Round Three of Surf Life Saving Queensland's Ocean Roar Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Series.

The high-octane IRB series will see competitors battle it out across two days of racing, putting their surf skills to the ultimate test in a series of fast and furious rescue simulations.

The competition continues an action-packed six weeks of IRB racing on the Sunshine Coast, ahead of the Queensland Championships at Kawana Waters on July 1-2.

5 Chef Long Table Lunch

Where

: Kandanga Hall, Main Street. Kandanga.

When

: Today, 11:30am to 3pm.

Acclaimed chef Matt Golinski will lead a team to present a five course degustation experience featuring Gympie regional produce. Cost: $100 per person

Bookings at www.eventbrite.com.au/5-chef-long-table-lunch. Includes drink on arrival, five course meal and entertainment. Licensed event

Information: 1300 307 800 or email economicdevelopment@gympie.qld.gov.au

Local rugby league

Where:

Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga.

When:

Gympie vs Kawana 1pm and Mary Valley vs Calounda 3pm.

Sample the best of local rugby league as Kandanga's Jack Spicer Oval will host both of the region's sides, when the Gympie Devils take on Kawana and the Mary Valley Stags take on Caloundra.

Kick off for the Gympie game is 1pm while the stags play directly after at 3pm.

Bar facilities available and a jumping castle for the kids.

Kids Cancer Project concert

Where

: Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Drive. Gympie.

When

: 3:30pm

The next Kids Cancer Project Fundraiser Concert is on Saturday May 27 from 3:30pm at the Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Drive Gympie. Come along and enjoy country music while supporting a very worthy cause, great fun with raffles, lucky door & lucky chair prizes.

Entry $6.00 & a two course meal is available for $13 per person. RSVP Wednesday May 24 call 5482 5782 for catering purposes. Funds raised to date: $6940.

Little Haven Shed Sales

Where:

Chappell St, opposite Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshops.

When:

7am - midday.

LITTLE Haven Shed Sales are held last Saturday of each month in Chappell St opposite the Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshops from 7am-midday. Sausage sizzle and cold drinks available, bargains galore. Furniture, clothing, books, videos, games, bric-a-brac, toys, the list is endless. Plenty of goodies to suit your budget. Visit the friendly volunteers and shop 'til you drop while helping raise much-needed funding for Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Cooloola Christian College Open Day

Where

: Cooloola Christian College

When:

Saturday 10am.

Cooloola Christian College will host an Open Day Saturday from 10am, including stalls from Zinc 96, Mama Dee's Kitchen, Macaday Farm, Snap Fitness Gympie, espresso XO, Pink Lily Kids, Pat A Pet Awhile, Lacey Pottery, Domino's Pizza Gympie, Stars and Stripes American Slushies, Magnesium Australia and Cooloola Christianradio. We will also have jumping castles, under 8's activities, jugger, jazz band and choir performances, rock climbing and the list goes on. 1 College Road, Southside.

Goomboorian Markets

Where:

Goomboorian Memorial Hall

When:

Saturday 8am.

Goomboorian Memorial Hall. heaps of bargains. Come and experience the true country hospitality with a free cuppa and chat. Have preloved treasures you want to sell? Bring them to the market, there is plenty of space. Bring a semi-trailer or boot load. Stalls $5 a site. Inquiries Jan 0488 769 588 or just turn up on the day.

Dagun Growers Market

Where

: Dagun, Heritage Railway Station

When:

Saturday 3pm

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Pomona Country Markets

Where: Pomona

When: Saturday 8am -Midday.

POMONA Country Markets are held every second and fourth Saturday morning of the month. Come along and purchase fresh fruit and vegies directly from the farmers or treat yourself with some freshly baked cakes, preserves or jams. Activities for the kids as well as other entertainers. There is old farm junk for sale, or cosmetics, or Noosa clothing for kids and adults. Looking forward to seeing you there. Inquiries pomonamarketsqld@gmail.com

Sunday

Simply Classical

Where

: St Patricks Church

When:

Sunday 2:30pm

Brass, strings and chords come together tomorrow (May 28) for the Simply Classical concert in St Patrick's Church.

The program features an elite quintet of brass players from the Sunshine Coast and Cooran's Ziko Hart playing a range of exotic sounding instruments including the Swiss hang and the African harp.

Gympie strings musician Chloe Shieh and vocalists Sarah Tweed and Shaun Frances will also perform.

The concert gets under way in St. Patrick's Church, Sunday at 2.30pm.

Adults $15, concession $12, children $6 (includes afternoon tea on conclusion after the concert).

Caitlyn Shadbolt album launch

Where:

Gympie Civic Centre

When:

Sunday, 3pm

To celebrate the release, Caitlyn and her band will perform an exclusive all-ages matinee show at the Heritage Theatre at the Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday from 3pm.

Born and raised in Gympie, Queensland, 21-year-old Caitlyn grew up immersed in music.

She is a naturally gifted singer, accomplished guitar player and dynamic live performer.

Imbil Markets

Where:

Yabba Road, Imbil.

When:

Sunday 8am -2pm.

A permanent fixture during weekends. Take a day trip to the Mary Valley and visit the Imbil Markets, every Sunday, 8am to 2pm. A great range of products, including fruit and vegetables, breads, preserves, plants, bric-a-brac, hand-crafted jewellery and wood products. Make a picnic from the produce and enjoy it on the banks of Yabba Creek.

Learner Dance Group

Where:

Long Flat Hall, Gympie

When

: 12:30pm - 3:30pm.

LEARN how to dance old time/new vogue or just refresh your dancing, every Sunday, 12.30pm-3.30pm at the Long Flat Hall, Gympie. Cost $4, afternoon tea is provided. Come along and join The Learner Dance Group for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 0432 154 204 or Janet 5482 4318.

Come'N'try Golf Day

Where

: Gunabul Homestead

When:

Sunday, 2pm - 4pm.

Gunabul Homestead Par 3 Golf Course will host a introduction to golf day for all ages with a free sausage sizzle. All juniors who attend will receive a free junior membership. Ladies Social Golf Membership & 1/2 hour Golf Lesson (20% discount if you join on day).

2pm to 4pm, 9 Power Road, Gympie. Phone Ellesha Michie on 0411 515 402 or elleshamichie@gmail.com