What's on in Gympie this weekend?

CROWNING GLORY: Ellen Wheeler 2015 show girl crowns Stephanie Perrett 2016 show girl at last year's show ball. The 2017 event is on this weekend at the Civic Centre.

TODAY

Empire Hotel

IT'S Tradies Night with the beautiful girls from Desire Entertainment taking turns to tend the bar, wearing nothing but a smile and some tiny lingerie.

They'll be there from 6pm.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

CRUISE into your weekend with Cool 2 Cool from 7.30pm. This duo will be playing easy listening and popular music in the main lounge.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

YOU'RE the star with karaoke at the Mount from 7pm-late.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

ENJOY the smooth sounds of Cool Lula from 7-10pm and start your weekend off right.

SATURDAY

Gympie Civic Centre

THE Golden Era Show Ball will be a glittering evening of glamour, romance and of course dinner and dancing.

Tickets cost $55 for a three course meal and music will be provided by the Dukes of Rhythym.

Or, if getting all tizzied up isn't your thing, you can watch all the action from the gallery for only $5.

The ball starts at 6.30pm.

Gympie RSL

GET ready to rock with Forbidden Road. This group is a country rock, rock and roll and blues band and they'll be hitting the main stage from 7.30pm.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

ROCK out to RockFest, an evening jam packed with classic rock from two bands. Jester Voodoo is a German/Australian rock band founded out of an AC/DC tribute band, mixing country rock and German rock to produce some seriously rocking sounds. The Rock'n Roll Deputyz are bringing back old school rock'n roll with five old rockers from Lüneburg Germany that rock the masses with real, handmade rock music.

All the fun starts at 8pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

YOU'LL feel The Vibe, when they play from 7-10pm. This classic rock duo will play classic rock ballads and all your favourites tunes.

The Royal Hotel

GET your groove on from 9pm til late when DJ Glenno will be playing all the latest and greatest dance tracks.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SUNDAY is going to be a chilled acoustic session with local Mitch Dittmer accompaning his beautiful vocals with guitar. Mitch will be singing covers from 60s to recent.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

YOU can't stop the music with free jukebox all day from 10am until late.

MONDAY

Gympie Civic Centre

DON'T miss the Dust of Uruzgan by Fred Smith.

This show is a collection of songs Fred wrote while working as diplomat alongside Australian soldiers in Uruzgan Province, southern Afghanistan.

The show combines songs, humour, and commentary with a stunning set of images from military and civilian photographers.

This unmissable show runs for two hours, starting at 7pm.

WEDNESDAY

Gympie RSL

IT'S the RSL birthday celebrations with live music from soloist Tony Casley from 6pm.