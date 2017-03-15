What's on in Gympie this weekend?

AUSTRALIANA: Keith Gall will be playing at the Tin Can Bay RSL on Sunday.

LOVE to dance?

Looking for a fun night out with friends?

Live music abounds in venues across the region and you can find out what's on in the region this weekend right here.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON your dancing shoes and catch all your easy listening favourites from across the eras with Chi Chi, starting at 7.30pm.

Imbil Railway Hotel

CELEBRATE St Patrick's Day with some great times and good music courtesy of Out of Order, who will be playing the party tunes from 8pm until late.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

IN HONOUR of St Patrick's Day the theme is Irish, and so is the music. Mitch Ditmer will be playing some traditional Irish folk songs, and prizes handed out to the best dressed Irishmen on the night.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

IT'S a homegrown flavour for St Patrick's Day, with a trio of local solo artists - Brendo, Aldo, and Joel Mak - playing from 3pm until 10pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

PREPARE to Howl at the Moon and indulge in some fun times with Buzz Karaoke and great food with a spit roast carving from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE easy listening grooves continue from 7.30pm when the Goran Sedlar Duo takes the stage.

Kenilworth Hotel

GET ready to party hearty 80s style at the Party Outback celebrations. Festivities start at 6pm with Beats Workin, followed by a Super Jam about 8pm and then keep dancing with more great tunes from Baktrak. A Fender guitar and amp will also be given away on the night.

Royal Hotel

DANCE the night away with DJ Sean Bannister, who will be rocking the Royal from 9pm until late.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

CHILL out for a Sunday session when guitarist and vocalist Luke Geiger takes the stage from 12pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

FRESH off his tour down south, Allan Gumm is back to shake possums from their trees with all the country classics.

Tin Can Bay RSL

AUSTRALIANA will be the music on tap when Keith Gall hits the stage from 12pm until 4pm.

COMING UP

Friday March 24

Royal Hotel

WARM up your best singing voice for a good cause with a karaoke fundraiser for Naomi Robinson, a Coolum artist and former Gympie State High School student who is battling Lyme disease.

Treatment options for the disease are limited and expensive as it is not recognised by the Federal Government, and her family is hoping to send her to Cyprus for treatment. Cost $10 per head if you want to sing.