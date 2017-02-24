What's on in Gympie this weekend?

KEEP ROLLING: The long-awaited opening of Gympie's Skatezone is this weekend.

WHEN

All weekend

Where

Gympie Skatezone, 15Dennis Little Dr

This weekend marks the long-awaited arrival of Gympie's brand new rink, the Skatezone.

Sessions will be running all weekend, meaning there'll be plenty of room for the whole family to get rolling.

Saturday's sessions: 10am-noon, 2-4pm and a massive disco party from 6.30-9.30pm.

Sunday's sessions: 2-4pm.

The sessions will cost $12 for a daytime two-hour session plus skate hire.

The evening session with three-hour disco party will cost $15.

2: Connecting

the Community Exhibition

When

Today, 9am-4pm

Where

Gympie Showgrounds Showcasing the best in local business and community across our wonderful region, the Connecting the Showcase exhibition is expected to be a wonderful event in Gympie.

The event has a focus on physical and mental well-being, as well as having fun and making connections across the community.

A wide range of businesses will be appearing at the expo, providing something for all walks of life to enjoy.

Attendees can expect to see fitness, yoga, dancing, skating and a variety of Gympie's amazing sporting clubs.

3: Gympie Early Learning Open Day

When

Today, 10am-1pm

Where

Gympie Early Learning, 19Stanley St

A great day out for little ones and their families, Gympie Early Learning's open day will take on a carnival theme - meaning there'll be plenty for the kids to enjoy.

Featuring balloon animals, face painting, carnival- inspired food and heaps of fun activities, young, energetic minds will have plenty to keep them busy.

A lottery will also be drawn for Gympie's Jake Garrett Foundation, which provides emotional and financial support to families who have lost children, making this day a great cause as well as a fun day for the kids.

4: Wooroi Club Ride

When

Today from 7am

Where

Wooroi State Forest

Looking to get off the beaten track?

If you've got a passion for biking, make your way to the Wooroi State Forest today to get into some exhilarating local action.

The meeting point is the Bushland Shopping complex at Beckmans Rd and Swanbourne Way.

If you're not a member of the Gympie Bike Riders Club, the event will be $7 to enter.

5: Retro Night at

the Aussie Hotel

When

Tonight from 5.30, bookings essential

Where

The Australian Hotel, LadyMary Tce

Ever feel like your nights at the discotheque are long gone?

Well, dust off those bell-bottoms and fire up the crimping wand - the Australian Hotel is putting on a night guaranteed to take you back to the past.

Expect an awesome night of cocktails, dinner, dancing and, of course, some of the best music ever released by man.

The night kicks off from 5.30pm but bookings for a table are essential.

To book, phone 54821070.