32°
News

What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

Donna Jones | 7th Mar 2017 6:38 PM
Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975
Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975 Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

A number of events are being held in Gympie to celebrate the day, including:

QUOTA BREAKFAST

Mary Ernshaw
Mary Ernshaw Contributed

PILOT Mary Ernshaw will share her fascinating and inspirational stories at the Quota International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday, March 8.

The first female flying instructor in Australia, Mary is a dedicated pilot and is now a LifeFlight volunteer.

Doors open at 6.30am for a prompt 7am start. Tickets for a full breakfast with tea and coffee are $30 per person and available from Apron, Mary St, Gympie.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to RACQ LifeFlight.

LifeFlight is one of Australia's largest aeromedical not-for-profit charities providing rapid response medical care to thousands of people each year.

From rapid response to inter-facility transfers, their team of more than 400 medical staff members, including aviation crew, support staff and over 100 doctors are a lifeline to vulnerable individuals in our communities.

LifeFlight rescue choppers remain on standby 24 hours a day, every day of the year to save lives anywhere and at any time.

By attending the Gympie Quota's International Women's Day Breakfast, you can go in the running to win a loveable LifeFlight Plush Bear.

Inquiries Heather 5482 5235 or Joy 5482 5495.

Gympie Quota&#39;s Heather MacDonnell with the Little Drummer Bear from LifeFlight you could win from attending the Gympie Quota&#39;s International Women&#39;s Day Breakfast this morning.
Gympie Quota's Heather MacDonnell with the Little Drummer Bear from LifeFlight you could win from attending the Gympie Quota's International Women's Day Breakfast this morning. Contributed

WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH

GYMPIE and District Women's Health Centre invites the community to think globally and act locally at the Date With Destiny International Women's Day lunch at The Decks on Mary from 12 noon-2pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Tickets are $40 each and funds raised will be donated to Destiny Rescue. Guest speaker will be Tenille Nugent, General Manager of Destiny Rescue, a Sunshine Coast-based charity that rescues women and young girls from a life on the streets and sexual exploitation, and offers them a very different future.

Tenille Nugent will speak at the Women&#39;s Health Lunch.
Tenille Nugent will speak at the Women's Health Lunch.

FORUM DISCUSSION

An Integrated forum with business, disability, spiritual and political women in forum style is organised for March 8, at The Big House, Bazzo Drive, Pomona.

'The Ripple Effect - A Conversation With Women will discuss issues facing contemporary women and is also a fundraising event for White Ribbon Australia.

For more information contact Jeanette Dal Santo at jeanette.dalsanto@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP SERIES

AS PART of the Queensland Government's Queensland Women's Week, the One Woman Project is hosting a Women's Leadership Series.

​This series consists of three, free events across Queensland - in Brisbane, Gympie and Logan. Each event will consist of a 1.5 hour workshop hosted by the One Woman Project on the barriers facing women entering leadership positions, a catered light lunch and a 1.5 hour panel discussion featuring key women leaders in that particular community.

In Gympie, the panellists will be Shelley Strachan, Editor of The Gympie Times, Rae Gate, former Gympie Regional Councillor and community advocate, Sam Bradshaw, successful Gympie businesswoman and Karen Jarling, pastural entrepreneur and rural advisor.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm and will be held at Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd.

This free series is funded by the Government of Queensland and supported by YWCA Queensland.

Contributed

POMONA WORKSHOP

AS PART of Queensland's Women Week - Queensland Women: Be Involved. Lead the Way - the Pomona Community House is co-ordinating a number of online events culminating in an evening of inspirational speakers and 'workshop' activities starting at 5.45pm on Thursday 9 March at the Pomona State School Hall in Station Street.

Speakers come from a variety of fields and include both local and international business owners, a rural ambassador and local student leaders.

Entertainment will be by Andrea Kirwin who will delight the audience with her soulful, funky and inspiring voice.

A facebook page has been created as part of the celebrations. Here you will find inspiration, education, a series of interviews and online workshops that you can attend. Find our 'Local Women Lead the Way' page at https://www.facebook.com/LocalWomenLeadtheWay/

Pomona Community House have received support from the Queensland Government so all proceeds will go to a local charity.

Tickets for the event (including a light supper) are $10 (school aged children are free) and available at the Pomona Community House, 1 Memorial Ave, Pomona or online at https://stickytickets.com.au/49045

For information call the Pomona Community House on 54852427.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie international women's day pomona whatson

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Here's whats on.

Council makes it's pitch for infrastructure funding

PULLING INTO STATION: The Gympie rail precinct revitalisation project may soon get under way.

It'll have to compete with other councils for the money though

Fashions of the Field: Gympie's day at the races

PHOTO FINISH: Helen Strong (Contemporary Runner Up), Kikki Watt (Contemporary Winner), Rachel Murray (Classic Runner Up), Verrelle O'Shanesy (Classic Winner)

More than just the racing to draw your eye

Glamming it up for a good cause

CLASSIC BEAUTY: Michaela Dodt from Gympie Hair Review, who'll be running the Glitz & Glamour night this weekend.

It's more than just an excuse to get dressed up

Local Partners

What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Here's whats on.

New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

NEW TO THE TEAM: New journalists at The Gympie Times (from left) Jacob Carson, Scott Kovacevic and Rowan Schindler.

Wealth of new talent joins the print and online team at Gympie Times

Big dry bring small change to carcass classic

CLASSIC LINE-UP: Some of last year's Sullivan Livestock Gympie Carcass Classic entries.

Change to Gympie Carcass Classic competition

What's happening around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 7-12

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.

Disappointing announcement for Mary Valley

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

HE took out The X Factor title. Now Isaiah Firebrace is going to Ukraine to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision contest.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

6.7 ACRES, SO CLOSE TO TOWN

Lot 4 Widgee Crossing Rd, Widgee Crossing North 4570

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to purchase your own piece of ... $180,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to purchase your own piece of paradise you will feel like you're in the country whilst being only minutes to the centre of town.

SEXTON GOODIE!

70 Cullinane Road, Sexton 4570

House 3 1 4 OFFERS OVER...

Calling all discerning buyers looking for a lifestyle property close to Gympie. This immaculately presented property situated on 4.94 acres (more or less) in...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

THE BEST BUY IN GYMPIE

37 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $228,000

What an opportunity, the owner is moving onto acreage. - This conveniently located home is handy to shopping centres, schools, hotels and fitness clubs. ...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $340,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

UNDER CONTRACT - SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND AUCTION 3

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land This is a great opportunity to secure large acreage of quality river ... Auction

This is a great opportunity to secure large acreage of quality river country with the historic Mary River as a boundary! * 76 acres approx. (30.3 Ha) (Lot 521) *...

UNDER CONTRACT - SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND AUCTION 2

Coles Creek 4570

Residential Land 77 acres approx. (30.65Ha) (Lot 514) of quality ex-dairy country located in ... Auction

77 acres approx. (30.65Ha) (Lot 514) of quality ex-dairy country located in the heart of the fabulous Mary Valley! Dams, waterholes, available house sites with...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!