What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

A number of events are being held in Gympie to celebrate the day, including:

QUOTA BREAKFAST

Mary Ernshaw Contributed

PILOT Mary Ernshaw will share her fascinating and inspirational stories at the Quota International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday, March 8.

The first female flying instructor in Australia, Mary is a dedicated pilot and is now a LifeFlight volunteer.

Doors open at 6.30am for a prompt 7am start. Tickets for a full breakfast with tea and coffee are $30 per person and available from Apron, Mary St, Gympie.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to RACQ LifeFlight.

LifeFlight is one of Australia's largest aeromedical not-for-profit charities providing rapid response medical care to thousands of people each year.

From rapid response to inter-facility transfers, their team of more than 400 medical staff members, including aviation crew, support staff and over 100 doctors are a lifeline to vulnerable individuals in our communities.

LifeFlight rescue choppers remain on standby 24 hours a day, every day of the year to save lives anywhere and at any time.

By attending the Gympie Quota's International Women's Day Breakfast, you can go in the running to win a loveable LifeFlight Plush Bear.

Inquiries Heather 5482 5235 or Joy 5482 5495.

Gympie Quota's Heather MacDonnell with the Little Drummer Bear from LifeFlight you could win from attending the Gympie Quota's International Women's Day Breakfast this morning. Contributed

WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH

GYMPIE and District Women's Health Centre invites the community to think globally and act locally at the Date With Destiny International Women's Day lunch at The Decks on Mary from 12 noon-2pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Tickets are $40 each and funds raised will be donated to Destiny Rescue. Guest speaker will be Tenille Nugent, General Manager of Destiny Rescue, a Sunshine Coast-based charity that rescues women and young girls from a life on the streets and sexual exploitation, and offers them a very different future.

Tenille Nugent will speak at the Women's Health Lunch.

FORUM DISCUSSION

An Integrated forum with business, disability, spiritual and political women in forum style is organised for March 8, at The Big House, Bazzo Drive, Pomona.

'The Ripple Effect - A Conversation With Women will discuss issues facing contemporary women and is also a fundraising event for White Ribbon Australia.

For more information contact Jeanette Dal Santo at jeanette.dalsanto@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP SERIES

AS PART of the Queensland Government's Queensland Women's Week, the One Woman Project is hosting a Women's Leadership Series.

​This series consists of three, free events across Queensland - in Brisbane, Gympie and Logan. Each event will consist of a 1.5 hour workshop hosted by the One Woman Project on the barriers facing women entering leadership positions, a catered light lunch and a 1.5 hour panel discussion featuring key women leaders in that particular community.

In Gympie, the panellists will be Shelley Strachan, Editor of The Gympie Times, Rae Gate, former Gympie Regional Councillor and community advocate, Sam Bradshaw, successful Gympie businesswoman and Karen Jarling, pastural entrepreneur and rural advisor.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm and will be held at Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd.

This free series is funded by the Government of Queensland and supported by YWCA Queensland.

Contributed

POMONA WORKSHOP

AS PART of Queensland's Women Week - Queensland Women: Be Involved. Lead the Way - the Pomona Community House is co-ordinating a number of online events culminating in an evening of inspirational speakers and 'workshop' activities starting at 5.45pm on Thursday 9 March at the Pomona State School Hall in Station Street.

Speakers come from a variety of fields and include both local and international business owners, a rural ambassador and local student leaders.

Entertainment will be by Andrea Kirwin who will delight the audience with her soulful, funky and inspiring voice.

A facebook page has been created as part of the celebrations. Here you will find inspiration, education, a series of interviews and online workshops that you can attend. Find our 'Local Women Lead the Way' page at https://www.facebook.com/LocalWomenLeadtheWay/

Pomona Community House have received support from the Queensland Government so all proceeds will go to a local charity.

Tickets for the event (including a light supper) are $10 (school aged children are free) and available at the Pomona Community House, 1 Memorial Ave, Pomona or online at https://stickytickets.com.au/49045

For information call the Pomona Community House on 54852427.