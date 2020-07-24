What’s on Gympie’s weather radar this weekend

GYMPIE’S wet week is not over yet with more rain forecast for the weekend, and maybe a storm or two thrown in as well.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast predicts between 4-16mm of rain will fall on the region on Saturday and Sunday, adding to the 8.6mm soaking into the ground from Thursday’s falls.

Sunday is expected to be the wettest with 2-10mm predicted.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said thunderstorms are possible on both days, but Sunday was the more likely option.

Gympie region residents will need an umbrella this weekend.

This was thanks to a trough sweeping into the region from the west which will swap with the trough hanging off the coastline.

She said falls were more likely to fall closer to the lower end of the BOM’s forecast, but any developing storm clouds could bring 20-30mm in isolated locations.

All of the cloud cover will help with keeping the morning warm with expected minimums of 11C.

But it will not last long, with the morning chills headed back by the end of the week in the form of 5C temperatures.