WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

It’s officially back on at the Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway tomorrow night!

AS USUAL, there is plenty happening across the Gympie region this weekend:

1. Bingo Bowling

WHERE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment

WHEN: Tonight 5pm – 8pm

If you love playing bingo and bowling then this is the event for you. A bingo card appears on your screen and you need to mark the squares off by hitting the same amount of pins. Fill all 9 squares and you get to spin the wheel to win a prize.

There is no additional costs you just need to book a lane and come join in the fun.

2. Feed the dolphins

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am, 7 days a week, all year round

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

3. Late nights at Play Back

WHERE: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow night until 8pm

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

4. Steam Faerie Market & Eats n Treats

WHERE: Lake Alford

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am – 8pm

Dress up in costume or your special attire and join the fun at our first Faerie Markets and enjoy beautiful food, unique stalls and roving entertainment.

Please bring cash and a picnic blanket and or chairs for your relaxation and comfort.

5. Junction Road play Alchemy

WHERE: Alchemy Southside

WHEN: Tonight 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Come and give us a big welcome at the new Tapas bar Alchemy, Southside. Tasty Food and Great Cocktails, and of course entertainment by us.

6. Gympie Speedway Season Opener – Queensland Modlite Title

WHERE: Gympie Speedway, 328 Noosa Rd

WHEN: Tomorrow night, 5pm to 10:30pm

COST: (Eftpos Preffered)

Adults – $30

Senior Card Holder – $25

Student 13-17yrs – $25

Children Under 13 (must be accompanied by an adult) – Free

WE’RE BACK!

Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway will roar back to life when racing returns to the Mountain on October 3rd 2020!

Kicking off the new season with the Campbells Truck and Bobcat Modlite Queensland Title.

7. NRL finals action at the Jockey

WHERE: Jockey Club Hotel, Exhibition Rd

WHEN: Tonight until Sunday

Come along and enjoy some cracking NRL finals fixtures at one of Gympie’s favourite watering holes.

Our Storm boy Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will be in action!

8. Working Bee, Cooloola BMX

WHERE: Cooloola BMX, Wises Rd

WHEN: Sunday 9am to 3pm

We would love to see some extra hands help keep the club grounds and track looking amazing so if you’re free, come down and lend a hand.

9. Wonamutta Burra. Gympie Regional Gallery

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash St

WHEN: Tomorrow 10am to 4pm

A celebration of local Aboriginal culture, Wonamutta Burra looks to highlight the significance of traditional customary law, culture and traditions whilst offering an insightful perspectives on history, land uses, political and contemporary themes that are relevant to us all.

10. Art Stars

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash St

WHEN: Tomorrow 10am to noon

Come and be creative at ART STARS for kids aged 5 – 9 years.

Spend a relaxing morning playing with art materials, learning a new technique and trying something new.

$5 per session, bookings essential via Eventfinda.

11. Catch a flick at the Gympie Cinemas

WHERE: Gympie Cinema, Monkland St

WHEN: All weekend, check session times

Plenty on at the box office this weekend and something for everyone, with films including Trolls World Tour, The Secret Garden, Antebellum, An American Pickle, Cats & Dogs: Paws Unite and Astro Kid.

Online bookings available NOW at: www.gympiecinema.com.au.

12. Pick your own strawberries at Cooloola Berries

WHERE: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Road Wolvi

WHEN: Cafe and farm open daily 8am to 5pm

Cooloola Berries is a working farm located on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. The family owned farm is an award-winning agritourism farm gate to plate cafe, store and function venue.

13. Imbil Markets

WHERE: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

WHEN: Every Sunday, 8am – 2pm

The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.