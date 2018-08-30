Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg band Barlight will be at the Tin Can Bay Country Club Friday night.
Bundaberg band Barlight will be at the Tin Can Bay Country Club Friday night. Contributed
News

WHAT'S ON: Don't miss these live acts this weekend

30th Aug 2018 1:30 PM

TONIGHT

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Garry Carlon on the stage in the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

THERE'S a big night planned at the RSL with a special Father's Day raffle draw in the main lounge from 7.30pm followed by live music from Midnight Blue right up until 11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

IT'S time to shine at the Mount when you become the star with karaoke from 7-11pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THERE'S no cover charge at the Tin Can Bay Country Club to see Barlight performing live from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ROCK out to the Rock N Roll Boys from 7.30-11.30pm in the main lounge.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

START your relaxed Sunday session right with Richard Waterson performing live from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

TREAT Dad to cold crafty beer and a sizzling steak at the Gardens this Sunday afternoon when Allan Gumm will be singing from 12-4pm.

If you would like your live event listed for free in the gig guide and here online, please send details to donna.jones@gympie times.com.au by Tuesday midday BEFORE the event.

entertainment gig guide whatson whatson gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie dairy ultimatum: Minister says 'speak now or else'

    premium_icon Gympie dairy ultimatum: Minister says 'speak now or else'

    News Farmers suffer while industry leaders fail to make a decision, minister accuses

    • 30th Aug 2018 2:56 PM
    • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
    No need to fear council building new rail bridge at Deep Ck

    No need to fear council building new rail bridge at Deep Ck

    News Letter: Council far from broke, but financial trend is worrying

    REVEALED: 43 finalists in 2018 Gympie business awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: 43 finalists in 2018 Gympie business awards

    News Winners will be announced on Saturday, September 8

    Young stars make mark

    premium_icon Young stars make mark

    News Local champions just love their sport.

    Local Partners