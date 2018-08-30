WHAT'S ON: Don't miss these live acts this weekend

Bundaberg band Barlight will be at the Tin Can Bay Country Club Friday night.

TONIGHT

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Garry Carlon on the stage in the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

THERE'S a big night planned at the RSL with a special Father's Day raffle draw in the main lounge from 7.30pm followed by live music from Midnight Blue right up until 11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

IT'S time to shine at the Mount when you become the star with karaoke from 7-11pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THERE'S no cover charge at the Tin Can Bay Country Club to see Barlight performing live from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ROCK out to the Rock N Roll Boys from 7.30-11.30pm in the main lounge.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

START your relaxed Sunday session right with Richard Waterson performing live from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

TREAT Dad to cold crafty beer and a sizzling steak at the Gardens this Sunday afternoon when Allan Gumm will be singing from 12-4pm.

If you would like your live event listed for free in the gig guide and here online, please send details to donna.jones@gympie times.com.au by Tuesday midday BEFORE the event.