What's on day three of the Gympie Show?

Fire Works light the night at the 2017 Gympie Show.

IT'S the final day of the Show, and below is when you catch all of the excitement happening around the showgrounds.

(Please note all performance times are approximate only, and subject to change without notice.)

USC Pavilion

10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

11AM Joyology

1PM AICM

2PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

3PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

Saddle World Main Arena

From 7.30AM Junior Show Jumping; Power and Speed Horses (U/20 Points); Power and Speed Horses (over/20 Points)

9AM Noel Sproxton Memorial Novelty Events

9.30AM 6 Age Groups; Barrel Race; Keyhole; Figure of eight; Half Hitch; Bending; Riding Class; Best presented; Flagging

1.30PM Mini Trots - Heats all afternoon

8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady Guess the last Colour

Tanya and Mia Albion taking a ride in the dodge'ems at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Winners Garden Stage

11AM Ethan Roberts

12PM Sista Lee

1PM Flintlock

2PM Rockskool - AIMC

Gympie Region Council Rodeo Arena

9AM Rodeo Starts; Champion Point Rodeo; Timed Events (in no particular order); Open Bull Ride; Saddle Bronc Ride; Bareback Ride; Rope & Tie; Steer Wrestling; Open Barrel Race; Breakaway Roping; Team Roping; Novice Bull Ride; Junior Bull ride; Junior Barrel Race; Poddy Ride

3PM Rodeo Bar Opens

8.30PM Live Band

Sophie Trevor takes time out to catch some fish at this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Around the Grounds

8.30AM Chainsaw Racing - Near Tractor Pull

9AM USC Pavilion Open; USC Education Trail Open - All Day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom Display Opens; RSPCA Display Opens; Rotary Marquee Opens - Kandanga Kitchen & Cleanaway displays; Animal Nursery Open; Poultry Pavilion Open; Cage Birds Pavilion Open; Gympie Gold Regional Produce

10AM Novelty Dog Show; Tractor Pull

11AM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

12.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

1PM Tractor Pull

3PM Fruit and Vegetable Auction Commences

3.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

4PM Tractor Pull