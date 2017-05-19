What's on day three of the Gympie Show?

IT'S the final day of the Show, and below is when you catch all of the excitement happening around the showgrounds.
(Please note all performance times are approximate only, and subject to change without notice.)
USC Pavilion
10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
11AM Joyology
1PM AICM
2PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
3PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
Saddle World Main Arena
From 7.30AM Junior Show Jumping; Power and Speed Horses (U/20 Points); Power and Speed Horses (over/20 Points)
9AM Noel Sproxton Memorial Novelty Events
9.30AM 6 Age Groups; Barrel Race; Keyhole; Figure of eight; Half Hitch; Bending; Riding Class; Best presented; Flagging
1.30PM Mini Trots - Heats all afternoon
8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady Guess the last Colour
Winners Garden Stage
11AM Ethan Roberts
12PM Sista Lee
1PM Flintlock
2PM Rockskool - AIMC
Gympie Region Council Rodeo Arena
9AM Rodeo Starts; Champion Point Rodeo; Timed Events (in no particular order); Open Bull Ride; Saddle Bronc Ride; Bareback Ride; Rope & Tie; Steer Wrestling; Open Barrel Race; Breakaway Roping; Team Roping; Novice Bull Ride; Junior Bull ride; Junior Barrel Race; Poddy Ride
3PM Rodeo Bar Opens
8.30PM Live Band
Around the Grounds
8.30AM Chainsaw Racing - Near Tractor Pull
9AM USC Pavilion Open; USC Education Trail Open - All Day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom Display Opens; RSPCA Display Opens; Rotary Marquee Opens - Kandanga Kitchen & Cleanaway displays; Animal Nursery Open; Poultry Pavilion Open; Cage Birds Pavilion Open; Gympie Gold Regional Produce
10AM Novelty Dog Show; Tractor Pull
11AM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
12.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
1PM Tractor Pull
3PM Fruit and Vegetable Auction Commences
3.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
4PM Tractor Pull