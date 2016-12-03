37°
What's on around Gympie this weekend

3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week. Contributed

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Long Flat dance

OLD time/new vogue dance, Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Great dance music by popular band Cascade (Trevor and Andrea). Adults $12, high school students $6. Lucky door tickets, novelty dances and a delicious supper. Come along and enjoy a great night of dancing while supporting the Hall Committee maintain this community hall. Inquiries Cecily 5483 8112 Judy 5482 2572.

Cedar Pocket markets

MINI markets at the Cedar Pocket Hall today, 8am-noon. Last market for the year - come along and find some unique gifts for Christmas. Inside and outside stalls - craft, vegetables, plants, bric a brac, sausage sizzle and Devonshire morning tea. Fundraiser for the Cedar Pocket Hall. Enquiries Les 5486 6037.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones,facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

DAGUN Heritage Railway Station, 3pm. Freshly picked and local food, talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Learn to dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

TAKE a scenic drive in the Mary Valley and visit Imbil Markets in the Imbil town centre, every Sunday from 8am-2pm. Fresh fruit and vegetables, honey products, jewellery, clothing, woodworkand crafts. New stall holders, with public liability insurance, are always welcome. Inquiries Chrissy 5484 5418or visit Facebook.com/ImbilMarkets.

Museum Markets

MUSEUM Markets at the Duck Pond (Lake Alford), 7am-noon. on the first, third and fifth Sundays monthly (third Sunday includes the Gympie Museum Re-enactment Group). Stalls including fresh produce, plants, crafts and lots more. Site bookings 5482 3995.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries 5485 2862.

Gympie Times

Topics:  december 3-4 gympie community diary whatson

What's on around Gympie this weekend

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

