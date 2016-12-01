NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

DATE CLAIMER

Little Haven bus trip

JOIN the bus trip to the Redcliffe Leagues Club on Tuesday, December 13 for lunch and entertainment. Always an enjoyable day out. Tickets $30 with tea and coffee on arrival. Bus leaves Gympie 7.45am. Phone Betty 5482 4453 for bookings and more information. All proceeds are donated to Little Haven Palliative Care Inc.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Gympie Pensioners

GENERAL meeting, Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, 12.30pm followed by afternoon tea and raffles. All welcome. Inquiries Maureen 5482 6738.

Scleroderma Support Group

THE Sunshine Coast & Hinterland Scleroderm Support Group will hold its final meeting for the year at 11am in the Function Room, Chancellor's Tavern, Chancellor Village Blvde, Sippy Downs. This will be a casual affair to celebrate the end of the year and Christmas with light refreshments and nibbles provided, followed by lunch in the tavern for those who wish to participate. The group offers friendship, support and advice. Newcomers always welcome. Inquiries 0417 615 733.

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 7pm. Cost is $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries Jan 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588. All welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 5483 9052, 5482 5523 or 0412 364 979.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Long Flat dance

OLD time/new vogue dance, Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Great dance music by popular band Cascade (Trevor and Andrea).

Adults $12, high school students $6. Lucky door tickets, novelty dances and a delicious supper.

Come along and enjoy a great night of dancing. Inquiries Cecily 5483 8112 Judy 5482 2572.

Cedar Pocket mini markets

MINI markets are held at the Cedar Pocket Hall on the first Saturday of each month. Next sale November 5. Inside and outside stalls - craft, plants, bric a brac and more.

Sausage sizzle and Devonshire morning tea. Fundraiser for the Cedar Pocket Hall. Inquiries Les 5486 6037.