What's on and open in Gympie over Easter
HERE is what's open in the Gympie region over the Easter long weekend.
SERVICES
Post Office
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: Normal hours 8.30am-12noon
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: CLOSED
Public Transport: Bus
From Friday, March 30, until Monday, April 2, Gympie bus services will not be running due to the Easter long weekend.
Libraries
All Gympie Regional Libraries will be closed over the Easter weekend (from Good Friday until Monday, April 2, inclusive).
Normal library hours will resume on Tuesday, April 3.
All after hours returns bins will be open.
Waste facilities and services
All waste transfer facilities will be closed for Good Friday only.
Operating hours otherwise will be as per usual.
Waste collection services will not be disrupted.
Council Customer Contact Centre
All Council Customer Contact centres will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday 29 March until 8.30am Tuesday 3 April.
Council's after-hours line (1300 307 800) will still be operational over the weekend for emergencies.
SHOPPING
No need to fear if you're in dire need of another 6-pack of hot cross buns. Individual stores may vary but shopping centres are open for the majority of the weekend. Just make sure you have enough food and drinks for Friday as most centres are closed.
Coles Goldfields
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Monday: 9am to 6pm
Target Goldfields
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Monday: 9am to 4pm
Woolworths Central
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Monday: 9am to 6pm
Elsewhere: Hours vary between stores, double check your local store here
Woolworths Southside
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Monday: 9am to 6pm
Woolworths Cooloola Cove
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Sunday: 9am to 6pm
Bunnings Warehouse Gympie
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am to 6pm
Sunday: 7am to 6pm
Harvey Norman Gympie
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sunday: 10am-4pm
Big W Gympie
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am to 6pm
Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Sunshine Mitre 10
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm
Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm
Monday: 8.30am to 4pm
SEAFOOD
Unreel Seafood (mobile)
Thursday: Southside 10am-5.30pm; Chatsworth 10am-5pm
Good Friday: Southside beside Hotondo display home 10am-6pm; Chatsworth 10am-6pm
Saturday: Southside 10am-6pm; Chatsworth 10am-5pm
Sunday: Chatsworth 10am-5pm
City Seafood Supply
Good Friday: OPEN 10am-8pm
Saturday: 11am-7.30pm
Sunday: 11am-7.30pm
Monday: 11am-7.30pm
Fisherman's Haul
Good Friday: OPEN 9am-8pm
Saturday: 9am-8pm
Sunday: 9am-8pm
Monday: 9am-8pm
COFFEE
Gloria Jeans
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 6am-5.30pm
Sunday: 6am-5.30pm
Toucan Coffee
Good Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am-12noon
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am-1.30pm
Farmer and Sun
CLOSED all long weekend
FAMILY EVENTS
And if you're looking for a day out with the kids, check out these events.
Saturday: Tin Can Bay will host an Easter Fireworks and Carnival from midday on the Tin Can Bay foreshore. There will be plenty of rides including dodgem cars. Live music from 6pm. Easter egg hunts for the kids and delicious food. The fireworks start at 9pm. Entry free.