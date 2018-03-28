What's on and open in Gympie over Easter

Natasha Lobegeier and the delicious Easter treat available at Farmer and Sun in Gympie.

Natasha Lobegeier and the delicious Easter treat available at Farmer and Sun in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

HERE is what's open in the Gympie region over the Easter long weekend.

SERVICES

Post Office

Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: Normal hours 8.30am-12noon

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote , australia post box.. 21 sept 2017 Trevor Veale

Public Transport: Bus

From Friday, March 30, until Monday, April 2, Gympie bus services will not be running due to the Easter long weekend.

Libraries

All Gympie Regional Libraries will be closed over the Easter weekend (from Good Friday until Monday, April 2, inclusive).

Normal library hours will resume on Tuesday, April 3.

All after hours returns bins will be open.

Waste facilities and services

All waste transfer facilities will be closed for Good Friday only.

Operating hours otherwise will be as per usual.

Waste collection services will not be disrupted.

Council Customer Contact Centre

All Council Customer Contact centres will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday 29 March until 8.30am Tuesday 3 April.

Council's after-hours line (1300 307 800) will still be operational over the weekend for emergencies.

SHOPPING

No need to fear if you're in dire need of another 6-pack of hot cross buns. Individual stores may vary but shopping centres are open for the majority of the weekend. Just make sure you have enough food and drinks for Friday as most centres are closed.

Coles Goldfields

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Monday: 9am to 6pm

Target Goldfields

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Monday: 9am to 4pm

Woolworths Central

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Monday: 9am to 6pm

Elsewhere: Hours vary between stores, double check your local store here

Assortment of fresh vegetables and fruit Afisphoto

Woolworths Southside

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Monday: 9am to 6pm

Woolworths Cooloola Cove

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 6pm

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 7am to 6pm

Sunday: 7am to 6pm

Harvey Norman Gympie

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Big W Gympie

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Sunshine Mitre 10

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8.30am to 5pm

Sunday: 8.30am to 4pm

Monday: 8.30am to 4pm

SEAFOOD

Unreel Seafood (mobile)

Thursday: Southside 10am-5.30pm; Chatsworth 10am-5pm

Good Friday: Southside beside Hotondo display home 10am-6pm; Chatsworth 10am-6pm

Saturday: Southside 10am-6pm; Chatsworth 10am-5pm

Sunday: Chatsworth 10am-5pm

Central Seafood Market in Grand Central is now open. Contributed

City Seafood Supply

Good Friday: OPEN 10am-8pm

Saturday: 11am-7.30pm

Sunday: 11am-7.30pm

Monday: 11am-7.30pm

Opening of Saltwater Fish and Chippery at The Wharf Mooloolaba.Executive Chef Wayd Bailey prepares a seafood feast. Warren Lynam

Fisherman's Haul

Good Friday: OPEN 9am-8pm

Saturday: 9am-8pm

Sunday: 9am-8pm

Monday: 9am-8pm

COFFEE

Gloria Jeans

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 6am-5.30pm

Sunday: 6am-5.30pm

Toucan Coffee

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 7am-12noon

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8am-1.30pm

Cappuccino from Cactus Lane - beans from Moonshine Coffee, Byron Bay. Rich, strong with chocolate undertones. 4/5.

Farmer and Sun

CLOSED all long weekend

FAMILY EVENTS

And if you're looking for a day out with the kids, check out these events.

Saturday: Tin Can Bay will host an Easter Fireworks and Carnival from midday on the Tin Can Bay foreshore. There will be plenty of rides including dodgem cars. Live music from 6pm. Easter egg hunts for the kids and delicious food. The fireworks start at 9pm. Entry free.