WHAT’S ON: 25 things to do these school holidays in Gympie

From horse rides to treasure hunts, the Gympie region has plenty on offer these school holidays to keep the whole family occupied.

From horse rides to treasure hunts, the Gympie region has plenty on offer these school holidays to keep the whole family occupied.

The school holidays are far from over yet, but luckily the Gympie region has plenty of fun activities on offer for kids and families to enjoy.

From horse rides on the beach to arts and crafts there will be something for every child to make these holidays memorable.

We’ve compiled a mega list of the best 25 things to plan in the coming weeks, take a look.

The Enormous Crocodile

Fun stories, games and craft celebrating The Enormous Crocodile by Roald Dahl and illustrated by Quentin Blake. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.

Where and When:

Gympie Library – January 4 from 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Kilkivan Library – January 5 from 2pm – 3pm

Rainbow Beach Library – January 8 from 2pm – 3pm

Goomeri Library – January 19 from 10am – 11am

Imbil Library – January 20 from 2pm – 3pm

Tin Can Bay Library – January 22 from 10am – 11am

Rainbow Fish

The Rainbow Fish is swimming his way through the library. Come along and join us for this fun story and craft as we explore this wonderful tale by Marcus Pfister. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.

Where and When:

Goomeri Library – January 5 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)

Imbil Library – January 6 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Tin Can Bay Library – January 8 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)

Gympie Library – January 11 from 10am – 11am and 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Kilkivan Library – January 12 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Rainbow Beach Library – January 15 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

LittleBits

Use simple circuit components to create mini machines and inventions while learning about the basic elements of circuitry. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years.

Where: Gympie Library

When: January 6

Time: 10am – 11am

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

Pirate Scavenger Hunt – Goomeri Library

Oh no there’s a Pirate in the Park! Join us as we try and find where the treasure is hidden. Could it be in a tree or is it under a bench? Come along and find out. Suitable for ages 5-12 years.

Where and When:

Goomeri Library – January 12 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)

Imbil Library – January 13 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Tin Can Bay Library – January 15 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)

Gympie Memorial Park – January 18 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)

Kilkivan Library – January 19 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Rainbow Beach Library – January 22 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)

Going on a Bear Hunt

We’re not scared! Join us as we go over, under, around and through the library to find the Library bear and then create special craft as we celebrate this amazing book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years.

Where: Gympie Memorial Park

When: Friday 8 January

Time: 10am-11am

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors

Join us to share in some gory stories, fun and interesting facts. Take part in creating your own ancient masterpiece and share your love of the Horrible Histories series. Suitable for ages 8-12.

Where: Gympie Library

When: January 13

Time: 10am – 11am

Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

The Great Paper Caper

Come along and join in the activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Oliver Jeffers’ The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years.

Where: Gympie Memorial Park

When: January 15

Time: 10am – 11am

Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

Makey Makey

Join us and learn how everyday objects can be turned into touchpads that can be used to control games and animations. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years.

Where: Gympie Library

When: January 20

Time: 10am – 11am

Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

Busy Little Creatures

Join us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. For children 5-8 years.

Where: Gympie Memorial Park

When: January 22

Time: 10am – 11am

Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online

Painting Club – Gympie Gallery

Painting Club aims to nurture the artistic development of children aged 8+ years by providing an enriching art experience that will give children confidence to explore their own authentic art. The sessions are guided by local artist Cathy Condon who has been an experienced artist and educator for over 20 years.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

When: January 13

Time: 10am – 1pm

Cost: $12 per child per session

Registration essential: click here to book online

Painting and crafts are in abundance these school holidays at Gympie for all the young creatives. Picture: File

Art Play – Gympie Gallery

Bring your little one and spend a relaxing morning being creative together. For 2-4 years. Explore the exhibitions on view with local artist Cathy Condon, who has over 20 years experience facilitating workshops for children.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

When: February 19

Time: 10am – 11am

Cost: $5

Bookings essential: click here to book

Paella in the Paddock – Run by Cooloola Berries

Get friends together and enjoy paella in the paddock with live music. Full cafe menu available, paella, berry cider & craft beer on tap.

Where: 856 Tagigan Rd Wolvi 4570

When: January 3

Time: 12.30pm – 5pm

Blueberry picking cost: $4 per person

Paella cost: $16 per serve

Bookings: 54867512



All About Paint Kid’s Club Program

This week Vibes Wellbeing Centre it's all about paint and they have a ton of activities planned including vegetable painting, design your own scrapbook, kite making and hand printing.

Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre

When: January 6, 7 and 8

Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm

Cost: $15 per hour

Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.

Paper Construction Kid’s Club Holiday Program

Come on down for some fun making paper construction. Activities include: ultimate treasure hunt, handball, make a stationery holder, sunset painting art and plenty more.

Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre

When: January 13, 14 and 15

Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm

Cost: $15 per hour

Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.

Operation Aussie Day Kids Club Program

Celebrate the amazing country that we will live in during Operation Aussie Day. Activities include: Thong Tossing, Arrowroot Biscuit Competition, Punch Pong, String Art, Make A Stationary Holder

Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre

When: January 20, 21 and 22

Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm

Cost: $15 per hour



Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.

Skateland Gympie

Roll into Skateland Gympie for some indoor fun these school holidays.

Where: Shop 2/1 Pinewood Ave Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570

Times:

MON: 10am – 12pm

TUES: 10am – 12pm and 6pm – 8pm

WED: 10am – 12pm

THURS: 2pm – 4pm

FRI: 2pm – 4pm + 6pm – 9pm

SAT: 10am – 12pm and 6pm – 9pm

SUN: 10am – 12pm

Cost: $10 per person and $5 skate hire

Skater’s enjoy a roll at Skateland Gympie. Picture: File

Gympie Ten Pin Bowling and Entertainment

Gympie Ten Pin Bowling is a fun day or night out for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: 1a Potter Street Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570

Times:

MON: 10am – 6.30pm

THURS: 12pm – 8pm

FRI: 12pm – 8pm

SAT: 10am – 8pm

SUN: 10am – 5pm

Cost: 1 game is $10.90 per person 2 games is $18 per person.

Deja Retelj and Jordan Haig out and about at Gympie Ten Pin. Picture: Patrick Woods

The Mary Valley Rattler – The Holiday Express

Take a three hour journey through the scenic Mary Valley, crossing the Mary River, travelling over bridges and passing through Dagun. Book your table at the popular Rusty Rails Cafe or buy take away treats to enjoy on board.

Where: Gympie Station

When: January 1, 18, 22, 25

Time: Departs Gympie Station at 10am, Returns to Gympie Station at 1pm

Cost: Children: $32, Adults: $62, Concession: $56 + more family deals and first class prices.

Bookings: Click here to book online

Mary Valley Rattler.

Children in carriage enjoy the Mary Valley Rattler. Picture: File

Barnacles Dolphin Centre

Get up close and person with these friendly dolphins for only $10 per person at Tin Can Bay.

Where: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay QLD 4580

When: Feeding now commences from 7am due to COVID-19 restrictions, once the dolphins are fed they tend to leave

Cost: $10 per person

Anne Iren Heskja feeds dolphin at Barnacles. Picture: Megan Slade

Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre

Cool off at the pool and enjoy the water slide at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre these holidays.

Where: Tozer Park Rd, Gympie QLD 4570

Times:

MON – THURS: 5.30am – 7.30pm

FRI: 5.30am – 6.30pm

SAT: 6am – 5pm

SUN: 8am – 5pm

Cost: Adult Entry: $5.30, Child Entry: $3.65, Seniors Entry/Aged & Disability: $3.65

Water Slide Pass (in addition to general entry fee): $6.60

Family Pool Entry (max 4 people, including 1 Adult): $15.50

Holiday fun at Gympie Aquatic Centre. Picture: File

Mary Valley Adventure Trails

Take a three hour guided Horse Riding Tours through Queensland's rainforest and farmland in the scenic Mary Valley.

Where: 50 Amamoor Creek Rd, Amamoor QLD 4570

When: Inquire about times

Cost: $150 per person

Bookings: info@adventuretrails.com.au

Mary Valley Adventure Trails. Picture: File

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides

Book a beach horse riding adventure for one and a half hours along 5km of the magnificent Rainbow Beach, with clean clear water, soft white sand and amazing views. Guests from 10 years (unless experienced riders) and over. There are other rides available as well.

Where: Clarkson Drive, Rainbow Beach

When: The start time of this ride does vary according to the time of year.

Cost: $200 per person and require a minimum of 3 riders to conduct the ride

Bookings: Call on 0412 174 337 or book online.

Another great beach ride as these visitors approach the end of their Rainbow Beach Horse Rides tour. Picture: File

Gympie Bone Museum

Visit Australia‘s first and only museum dedicated entirely to the art and science of modern bones and skeletons.

Where: 8 Fraser Road Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570

When: Mon – Sat 10am – 3pm

Cost: Gold coin donation

Crowd at the Gympie Bone Museum. Picture: File

Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

Explore the history of Gympie and have a crack at some gold panning at the Gold Mining and Historical Museum.

Where: 215 Brisbane Rd, Gympie QLD 4570

When: 9am – 4pm

Cost: Adults $12, Concession $8, Students $6, Family $30

Gympie’s Gold Mining & Historical Museum visitor Jamey Rosewarne panning for gold. Picture: Sharyn Rosewarne.

Learn to Surf – Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach Surf School offer three hour surf lessons at Double Island Point, where participants get taken on a 4WD adventure from Rainbow Beach to an ideal surf location at Double Island Point. The instructors guarantee that you will stand up on your first learn to surf lesson.

Where: Epic Ocean Adventures, Shop 1/6 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach, Queensland, Australia 4581.

When: Organise with company

Cost: From $69

Bookings: click here to book online

Rainbow Beach Learn to Surf class in action. Picture: File

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020



Mary Valley man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault



5 feel-good stories that made Gympie smile this year

