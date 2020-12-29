WHAT’S ON: 25 things to do these school holidays in Gympie
The school holidays are far from over yet, but luckily the Gympie region has plenty of fun activities on offer for kids and families to enjoy.
From horse rides on the beach to arts and crafts there will be something for every child to make these holidays memorable.
We’ve compiled a mega list of the best 25 things to plan in the coming weeks, take a look.
The Enormous Crocodile
Fun stories, games and craft celebrating The Enormous Crocodile by Roald Dahl and illustrated by Quentin Blake. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.
Where and When:
Gympie Library – January 4 from 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Kilkivan Library – January 5 from 2pm – 3pm
Rainbow Beach Library – January 8 from 2pm – 3pm
Goomeri Library – January 19 from 10am – 11am
Imbil Library – January 20 from 2pm – 3pm
Tin Can Bay Library – January 22 from 10am – 11am
Rainbow Fish
The Rainbow Fish is swimming his way through the library. Come along and join us for this fun story and craft as we explore this wonderful tale by Marcus Pfister. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.
Where and When:
Goomeri Library – January 5 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)
Imbil Library – January 6 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Tin Can Bay Library – January 8 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)
Gympie Library – January 11 from 10am – 11am and 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Kilkivan Library – January 12 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Rainbow Beach Library – January 15 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
LittleBits
Use simple circuit components to create mini machines and inventions while learning about the basic elements of circuitry. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years.
Where: Gympie Library
When: January 6
Time: 10am – 11am
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
Pirate Scavenger Hunt – Goomeri Library
Oh no there’s a Pirate in the Park! Join us as we try and find where the treasure is hidden. Could it be in a tree or is it under a bench? Come along and find out. Suitable for ages 5-12 years.
Where and When:
Goomeri Library – January 12 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)
Imbil Library – January 13 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Tin Can Bay Library – January 15 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)
Gympie Memorial Park – January 18 from 10am – 11am (click here to book online)
Kilkivan Library – January 19 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Rainbow Beach Library – January 22 from 2pm – 3pm (click here to book online)
Going on a Bear Hunt
We’re not scared! Join us as we go over, under, around and through the library to find the Library bear and then create special craft as we celebrate this amazing book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years.
Where: Gympie Memorial Park
When: Friday 8 January
Time: 10am-11am
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors
Join us to share in some gory stories, fun and interesting facts. Take part in creating your own ancient masterpiece and share your love of the Horrible Histories series. Suitable for ages 8-12.
Where: Gympie Library
When: January 13
Time: 10am – 11am
Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
The Great Paper Caper
Come along and join in the activities, stories and fun as we celebrate Oliver Jeffers’ The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years.
Where: Gympie Memorial Park
When: January 15
Time: 10am – 11am
Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
Makey Makey
Join us and learn how everyday objects can be turned into touchpads that can be used to control games and animations. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years.
Where: Gympie Library
When: January 20
Time: 10am – 11am
Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
Busy Little Creatures
Join us for a fun and exciting craft activity as we explore the many different creepy crawly creatures found in the Busy Little Creatures by Raising Literacy Australia. For children 5-8 years.
Where: Gympie Memorial Park
When: January 22
Time: 10am – 11am
Bookings essential and limited: phone 5481 0859 or click here to book online
Painting Club – Gympie Gallery
Painting Club aims to nurture the artistic development of children aged 8+ years by providing an enriching art experience that will give children confidence to explore their own authentic art. The sessions are guided by local artist Cathy Condon who has been an experienced artist and educator for over 20 years.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
When: January 13
Time: 10am – 1pm
Cost: $12 per child per session
Registration essential: click here to book online
Art Play – Gympie Gallery
Bring your little one and spend a relaxing morning being creative together. For 2-4 years. Explore the exhibitions on view with local artist Cathy Condon, who has over 20 years experience facilitating workshops for children.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
When: February 19
Time: 10am – 11am
Cost: $5
Bookings essential: click here to book
Paella in the Paddock – Run by Cooloola Berries
Get friends together and enjoy paella in the paddock with live music. Full cafe menu available, paella, berry cider & craft beer on tap.
Where: 856 Tagigan Rd Wolvi 4570
When: January 3
Time: 12.30pm – 5pm
Blueberry picking cost: $4 per person
Paella cost: $16 per serve
Bookings: 54867512
All About Paint Kid’s Club Program
This week Vibes Wellbeing Centre it's all about paint and they have a ton of activities planned including vegetable painting, design your own scrapbook, kite making and hand printing.
Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre
When: January 6, 7 and 8
Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm
Cost: $15 per hour
Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.
Paper Construction Kid’s Club Holiday Program
Come on down for some fun making paper construction. Activities include: ultimate treasure hunt, handball, make a stationery holder, sunset painting art and plenty more.
Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre
When: January 13, 14 and 15
Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm
Cost: $15 per hour
Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.
Operation Aussie Day Kids Club Program
Celebrate the amazing country that we will live in during Operation Aussie Day. Activities include: Thong Tossing, Arrowroot Biscuit Competition, Punch Pong, String Art, Make A Stationary Holder
Where: Vibes Wellbeing Centre
When: January 20, 21 and 22
Time: 1.30pm – 5.30pm
Cost: $15 per hour
Bookings essential: Places are limited, so message Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook to book in.
Skateland Gympie
Roll into Skateland Gympie for some indoor fun these school holidays.
Where: Shop 2/1 Pinewood Ave Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570
Times:
MON: 10am – 12pm
TUES: 10am – 12pm and 6pm – 8pm
WED: 10am – 12pm
THURS: 2pm – 4pm
FRI: 2pm – 4pm + 6pm – 9pm
SAT: 10am – 12pm and 6pm – 9pm
SUN: 10am – 12pm
Cost: $10 per person and $5 skate hire
Gympie Ten Pin Bowling and Entertainment
Gympie Ten Pin Bowling is a fun day or night out for the whole family to enjoy.
Where: 1a Potter Street Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570
Times:
MON: 10am – 6.30pm
THURS: 12pm – 8pm
FRI: 12pm – 8pm
SAT: 10am – 8pm
SUN: 10am – 5pm
Cost: 1 game is $10.90 per person 2 games is $18 per person.
The Mary Valley Rattler – The Holiday Express
Take a three hour journey through the scenic Mary Valley, crossing the Mary River, travelling over bridges and passing through Dagun. Book your table at the popular Rusty Rails Cafe or buy take away treats to enjoy on board.
Where: Gympie Station
When: January 1, 18, 22, 25
Time: Departs Gympie Station at 10am, Returns to Gympie Station at 1pm
Cost: Children: $32, Adults: $62, Concession: $56 + more family deals and first class prices.
Bookings: Click here to book online
Barnacles Dolphin Centre
Get up close and person with these friendly dolphins for only $10 per person at Tin Can Bay.
Where: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay QLD 4580
When: Feeding now commences from 7am due to COVID-19 restrictions, once the dolphins are fed they tend to leave
Cost: $10 per person
Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre
Cool off at the pool and enjoy the water slide at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre these holidays.
Where: Tozer Park Rd, Gympie QLD 4570
Times:
MON – THURS: 5.30am – 7.30pm
FRI: 5.30am – 6.30pm
SAT: 6am – 5pm
SUN: 8am – 5pm
Cost: Adult Entry: $5.30, Child Entry: $3.65, Seniors Entry/Aged & Disability: $3.65
Water Slide Pass (in addition to general entry fee): $6.60
Family Pool Entry (max 4 people, including 1 Adult): $15.50
Mary Valley Adventure Trails
Take a three hour guided Horse Riding Tours through Queensland's rainforest and farmland in the scenic Mary Valley.
Where: 50 Amamoor Creek Rd, Amamoor QLD 4570
When: Inquire about times
Cost: $150 per person
Bookings: info@adventuretrails.com.au
Rainbow Beach Horse Rides
Book a beach horse riding adventure for one and a half hours along 5km of the magnificent Rainbow Beach, with clean clear water, soft white sand and amazing views. Guests from 10 years (unless experienced riders) and over. There are other rides available as well.
Where: Clarkson Drive, Rainbow Beach
When: The start time of this ride does vary according to the time of year.
Cost: $200 per person and require a minimum of 3 riders to conduct the ride
Bookings: Call on 0412 174 337 or book online.
Gympie Bone Museum
Visit Australia‘s first and only museum dedicated entirely to the art and science of modern bones and skeletons.
Where: 8 Fraser Road Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570
When: Mon – Sat 10am – 3pm
Cost: Gold coin donation
Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum
Explore the history of Gympie and have a crack at some gold panning at the Gold Mining and Historical Museum.
Where: 215 Brisbane Rd, Gympie QLD 4570
When: 9am – 4pm
Cost: Adults $12, Concession $8, Students $6, Family $30
Learn to Surf – Rainbow Beach
Rainbow Beach Surf School offer three hour surf lessons at Double Island Point, where participants get taken on a 4WD adventure from Rainbow Beach to an ideal surf location at Double Island Point. The instructors guarantee that you will stand up on your first learn to surf lesson.
Where: Epic Ocean Adventures, Shop 1/6 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach, Queensland, Australia 4581.
When: Organise with company
Cost: From $69
Bookings: click here to book online
