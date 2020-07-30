WHAT’S ON: 22 things to do in Gympie region this weekend

Joel Mak will play live at the Sunday Sesh at Rainbow Beach this weekend.

Joel Mak will play live at the Sunday Sesh at Rainbow Beach this weekend.

FROM live music to high level motocross action or sleepy Sunday markets, there is plenty to do in the Gympie region this weekend to entertain the whole family.

SATURDAY

1. Top motocross action

This weekend is Round 3 of the Sunshine State MX series at MX Farm at Curra, 237 Brady’s Road. Inquiries 0412 029 682

MX Farm is a locally owned and family-operated business in Curra that was established early 2019. Mark, the owner, took a keen interest in motocross riding at a very early age and has now ridden for 20 years. He has invaluable experience, having participated in many racing events himself, and with his boys. The competition starts Saturday morning and goes through until late on Sunday.

The MX Farm at Curra will host Round 3 of the Sunshine State MX Series all weekend this weekend.

2. Stroll along the Mary River Walk

Cost free

This beautiful walk ambles along the Mary River and you can take it at your leisure or pick up the pace and use the steps for a harder work out.

3. Take in the views from Point Pure

Cost free

A drive to Brooyar state forest followed by a tiny 150m walk and you will be rewarded with spectacular forest views at the top of sandstone cliffs. It’s sought-after spot for abseiling enthusiasts.

4. Mothar Mountain pools

Cost free

Make a cold splash at Gympie’s natural rock pools in the Woondum National Park. You might have to work up a sweat first though by climbing Mothar Mountain – but you will need some fitness under your belt.

A good place to escape the heat, Maddy Bisgrove cools off at Mothar Mountain rock pools. (weather).Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

5. Climb Mt Cooroora

Cost free

Take an adventurous walk up to the summit of Mt Cooroora at Pomona, the site of the famous annual King of the Mountain running festival.

After your hike, enjoy a picnic at Stan Topper Park in the wide open grassy fields.

6. Take a twilight tours in the Gympie graveyard

4pm, Saturday, August 1

Cost $10 per adult

Discover the history and stories of the burial grounds of Gympie since 1868 with Di Woodstock at the Gympie Cemetery on Corella Road. Bookings are essential. Phone Di on 0419 224 628. Meet at the main shed at the cemetery. Covid social distancing and protcols will be in place. Bring a folding chair if you like, wrap up warm.

John Clough snapped this beautiful shot at Gympie Cemetery, where you can take a twilight tour on Saturday evening.

7. Discover your heritage with the DNA Interest Group

10am, Saturday, August 1

Cost $2 for morning tea

Interested in finding out who you are and the history or your family land DNA? The Gympie Family History Society Inc DNA Interest Group will meet at the Gympie Family History Society rooms at 1 Chapple Street from 10am. Anyone who is interested ineither beginning or discussing DNA in general, or growing their family tree is welcome. Please phone Pamela Jones on 0421 320 749 or email colpam253@gmail.com

8. Grab a treat at Kenilworth

Cost depends on how hungry you are

A trip to the popular Kenilworth Country Bakery is the perfect getaway. You can take away a tasty treat to a nearby park in the pretty Mary Valley town. And the drive there will be an absolute treat.

9. Visit Gympie’s dog park

Cost free

The park next to the All Abilities Play Ground at Lake Alford has plenty of room for dogs of all sizes. There’s also some seats where you can sit back and relax while your furry friend enjoys some wide open space.

10. Jetski on Borumba Dam

Dust off the water craft equipment because Borumba Dam is now open for water activities (except for swimming). Make a day of it and picnic at the nearby picnic grounds.

Aerial View of Borumba Dam

SUNDAY

11. Duckpond Markets

Parking and entry is free

7am-12noon

The Duckpond Markets are held beside the beautiful Lake Alford on Gympie’s Monkland on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month, and will be on this Sunday. Feed the ducks and take a stroll around the park while you are there.

Inquiries can call the Museum Cafe on 5482 3995

12. Take a jog or bike ride along the Victory Trails

Cost free

Access a nest of trails right in the heart of Gympie from Bath Tce between the historic Victory Hotel and Gympie North Railway Station. You can try your hand at beginner level or take a crack at a longer trail.

An aerial shot of Tin Can Bay

13. Bird watch at Tin Can Bay

Cost free

Even the keenest birdwatcher will be amazed at the variety of bird life on the Cooloola Coast. Stroll along the bird walk that stretches 4km along Tin Can Bay’s foreshore, where over 140 species have been sighted.

14. Take a walk with the wildflowers

Cost free

Tin Can Bay hosts a unique collection of spectacular native wildflowers, with year round and seasonal species; the walk can be accessed from the corner of Emperor St and Oyster Pde.

15. Look for platypus at Amamoor

Cost free

The riverine rainforest and plantations of Hoop and Bunya Pines at the Amamoor State Forest Day Use Area has a platypus viewing platform on the banks of Amamoor Creek. The 1.5km Amama Walk through lush rainforest is accessed across the road.

16. Live music at Rainbow Beach

The Deck at Sea Salt in the heart of Rainbow Beach will have Joel Mak for the Sunday sesh. Send them a message to book a tale, weather forcast is looking great. The team will also be trailling some new cocktails for your pleasure.

Joel Mak

17. Skim stones at Cedar Grove

Cost free

After a relaxed 1km rainforest walk stroll (or take the option of the much longer trails) through to the beautiful shady water hole where you can spend hours beating your family members at some good old fashioned rock skimming.

Lauren Le Clerk, Jack McNamara and Joel Le-Clerk enjoy the water hole at Cedar Grove

18. Boardwalk at Imbil State Forest

Cost free

Located about 4km south of Kenilworth along the Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, a 1.4km walk is that includes some sections of boardwalk will give you best vantage of the region’s fig trees.

19. See the Mary Valley from the top

Cost free

Take a steady climb in the Imbil State Forest from the Charlie Moreland camping and day use area to 360 degree views on the 8km Mt Allan walk. It takes about 4 hours and offers views of Mary Valley Country atop a 9.6m fire tower.

20. Lookout at Mudlo Gap

Cost free

Wander the kilometre Scrubby Creek walking track, just north of Kilkivan through dry rainforest, giant figs and lovely creeks. The Mudlo Gap track is steep with many steps, but the view from the lookout is impressive.

21. Take a sunny dip at Boreen Point

Cost free

Take to the vast expanse of Lake Cootharaba at Boreen Point with a canoe or kayak for a beautiful day on the water. Or if a swim is more your thing time it with the hottest part of the day and then enjoy the shade of the shoreline.

22. Top motocross action

Day 2 of Round 3 of the Sunshine State MX series at MX Farm at Curra on Brady’s Road. Inquiries 0412 029 682

