WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do around Gympie this weekend

Star Wars – Episode IV A New Hope. Actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a 1977 movie still. Pic

THE Southside School P and C’s very first Twilight Market kicks off a bevy of fun events on offer around the Gympie region this weekend.

Check them out below:

Southside P and C's first Twilight Markets are on this Friday night from 5pm to 9pm

1. Gympie South School P & C Twilight Market

WHERE: South School Oval

WHEN: This Friday, August 14, 5-9pm

BOOKINGS: Phone 0418 151 352

Plenty of exciting stalls, music, food and activities.

Pop the picnic basket in the car and take the whole family out. And if you need to wind down after a hectic working week, there’s a bar with plenty of beer and wine.

Included in the line-up of attractions to fill the grounds will be a jumping castle, Spin the Wheel and Win, Teeny Weeny Faeries face painting, Massage by Jason, Kellyco, Everything Dogz, Holoistic Hives, Jass It Up Bath Products, Stevina Produce, Miss Hatters Magic Creations, Betsy’s Candles and Soaps and De — Lighted.

2. Bingo Bowling

WHERE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment

WHEN: Friday 5pm – 8pm

If you love playing bingo and bowling then this is the event for you. A bingo card appears on your screen and you need to mark the squares off by hitting the same amount of pins. Fill all 9 squares and you get to spin the wheel to win a prize.

There is no additional costs you just need to book a lane and come join in the fun.

3. Feed the dolphins

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am weekdays

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

Dolphin feeding in the region is still on! Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

4. Imbil Markets

WHERE: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

WHEN: Every Sunday, 8am – 2pm

The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.

5. Late nights at Play Back

WHERE: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays until 8pm

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

Aisha Belling of Play Back Gympie

6. Kidz Youth – Vibes Wellbeing Centre

WHERE: Vibes Wellbeing Centre, 24 Barter St, Gympie

WHEN: Friday 3:15pm – 5:15pm

One for the kids, send a message to the Vibes Wellbeing Centre on Facebook for more information.

7. Twilight Tour at Gympie Cemetery

WHERE: Gympie Cemetery

WHEN: Saturday 4pm to 5pm

Saturday 15th August 2020 at 4pm (it is winter and it is a Twilight Tour so needs to be earlier than usual).

Who is coming along for a little wander and a chat about the history of our Cemeteries, Why, Where and Who?

Bookings essential to Di on 0419 224 628, prepayment of $10 per person can be made at Magicality 15 Mary St Gympie or through the Gympie Bone Museum website.

8. Cooloola BMX Bunnings Fundraiser

WHERE: Bunnings 5 Hall Rd, Gympie

WHEN: Saturday 7am to 4pm

Fundraiser for BMX. 7am-4pm. Saturday 15 AUGUST. Come get a snag and a drink. Helpers urgently required. See Richard or Donna at Rego to add your name to the roster. It’s a great social day. Parents and tweens and teens and friends are most welcome to help.

9. Gympie Motor Group Friday Tournament

WHERE: Gympie Golf Course

WHEN: Every Friday 9am

All Players Welcome, Book now online for only $79 for two players, 18 holes plus shared cart and competition fee. Weekly presentation and drinks at end of play each Friday. Play 10 or more weeks and go into the Major Prize draw on 9th October. T & C at Pro Shop.

10. Vision for a new Gympie – public forum series

WHERE: Australian Institute of Country Music, 28 Channon St

WHEN: Tomorrow 7pm

The inaugural Vision for a New Gympie monthly public forum series event. Topics will examine the key issues, challenges and opportunities the region faces as we navigate the 21st century.

Guest speakers

Ian Mackay – Chair: Mary River Catchment co-ordinating Committee

Susie Chapman – Senior Scientist and Regional Landcare Facilitator: Healthy Land and Water

Glenda Pickersgill – President: Save the Mary River co-ordinating Group

Peter Waterman – Adjunct Professor: Institute for Land, Water and Society (ILWS), Charles Sturt University

Followed by audience Q&A

Hot soup provided – bring a mug. Total capacity limited to 23 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

11. Sunday Sessions at The Deck at Sea Salt

WHERE: The Deck at Sea Salt, 2 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

WHEN: Sunday 10am – 5pm

Catch the trilogy fight between UFC heavyweight legends Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier on the big screen from 10am, plus Joel Mak is playing on the lawn from 1pm-5pm.

Be sure to book a table to avoid missing out.

Stipe Miocic (right) and Daniel Cormier meet for their third and final UFC fight on Sunday. Watch in live in Rainbow Beach. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

12. Venetian Masters in Pomona

WHERE: Pomona Majestic Theatre

WHEN: Sunday 2pm to 3pm

COST: $28, $25 concession

The ladies of Arioso Chamber Ensemble are welcoming the return of patrons to live concerts with a program of passionate and exquisite Italian music.

13. Watch Star Wars at the Gympie Cinema

WHERE: Gympie Cinema, Monkland St

WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow night

Star Wars: A New Hope will be shown at 6:20pm tonight, followed by 3:35pm and 6:20pm sessions on Saturday.

The Current War is set to play from 3pm on Saturday, and Unhinged from 6:40pm.

Costumes will be welcomed, but bookings are essential for the 25 per cent capacity-capped theatre.

Book now at www.gympiecinema.com.au.

14. Reverend Billy Blues at the Imbil Railway Hotel

WHERE: Imbil Railway Hotel, 110 Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30pm onwards

Get your delta, ragtime, bluegrass, swampy fill tonight in Imbil when Reverend Billy Blues takes the stage to kick the weekend off right.

15. Football action at One Mile

WHERE: One Mile Ovals, Brisbane Rd Gympie

WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow night

Catch the Gympie United Gladiators at the fortress this weekend. Reseve and Premier ladies kick off tonight from 6:30pm, as well as Over 35s and Div 4.

Reserve and Premier mens resume the action tomorrow afternoon from 4pm. Get down and support local sport!

MARKETS NEXT WEEK

Showground Markets

– Exhibition Road, Gympie

– 2nd, 4th Sunday

– Start your Sunday with a visit to the new Showground Markets where you will find tasty treats, fresh produce, plants and plenty of things for the home or gifts.

P & C Southside markets

– 2nd & 4th Sunday

– Gympie South State School, Exhibition Road, Gympie

– 7am to 12pm

One of the largest markets in the region with fresh produce, plants, clothes, food, drink, pony rides, a jumping castle and so much more.