WHAT’S ON: 15 school holiday activities to enjoy in Gympie

The Easter school holidays are here and its time to start thinking about activities to occupy the young ones over the next two weeks.

Luckily there is plenty happening in the Gympie region, and The Gympie Times has selected the top 15 activities.

From disco roller skating to learning to sew, there is something for every child.

Take a look below for some ideas to jot down and dates for the calendar.

1. Rumble in the Jungle

WHAT: There's a rumble in the jungle, there’s a whisper in the trees, the animals are waking up and rustling the leaves. Join us as we read stories, make our own animal mask and see if you can spot all the different animal finding in the shelves. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.

WHERE & WHEN:

Gympie Library – Wednesday April 14, 2-3pm

Tin Can Bay Library – Friday April 16, 10-11am

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

2. Kids Learn to sew

WHAT: Join us over four weeks as we teach you the basics of sewing. Participants will have the opportunity to complete a new project each week. These sessions will inspire creativity and build lifelong basic skills all while having fun at the same time. Suitable for ages 8 – 12 years.

WHEN: Tuesday 6 April to Tuesday 27 April 3:30pm – 4.30pm (Weekly) AND

Tuesday 4 May 3.30pm – 4.30pm to Tuesday 25 May 3.30pm – 4.30pm (Weekly)

WHERE: Gympie Library

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

3. Origami Creations

WHAT: Join us as we show you how to make some wonderful animals and shapes using Origami. Suitable for ages 5-12.

WHEN & WHERE:

Goomeri Library – Tuesday April 13, 10-11am

Rainbow Beach Library – Friday April 16, 2-3pm

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

4. Aliens love libraries

WHAT: Oh no aliens have invaded the library! Join us for this out of the world session as we read some stories and make our very own alien. Suitable for ages 5-8 years.

WHEN & WHERE:

Gympie Library – Monday April 12, 2-3pm

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

5. Thursday Robotics

WHAT: Come down and get hands-on in one of the fun, relaxed robotics sessions.

WHEN: 3.30pm-4.45pm every Thursday (April 8 to December 30).

WHERE: Gympie Library

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings not necessary.

6. Family Trivia

WHAT: Grab your family and friends for a fun evening as teams battle it out to become the ultimate Trivia Masters. Suitable for all ages. Bookings essential.

WHEN: Thursday April 8, 5.30pm-6.30pm

WHERE: Gympie Library

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online.

7. Art Play

WHAT: Bring your little one and spend a relaxing morning being creative together. For ages 2-4 years. Explore the exhibitions on view with local artist Cathy Condon, who has over 20 years experience facilitating workshops for children.

WHEN: April 9, 10am – 11am / April 23, 10am – 11am / May 7, 10am – 11am / May 21, 10am – 11am

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery

COST: $5 each session

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online.

8. Ollie and the Wind

WHAT: The wind blows all day on Ollie’s island. There aren’t many people around, but there’s lots of space to play. One day the wind steals Ollie’s hat. Then it darts away with his scarf. Join us as we find out what happens next and then have a go at building your very own kite. Suitable for ages 5-12 years.

WHEN & WHERE:

Gympie Memorial Park – Monday April 12, 10-11am

Tin Can Bay Library – April 9, 10am – 11am

Imbil Library – Wednesday April 14, 2-3pm

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

9. Punch Embroidery

WHAT: Punch needle embroidery technique goes back hundreds or maybe even thousands of years. Join us we learn how create a fabulous work of art with this ancient technique. Suitable for ages 8 – 12 years.

WHEN: Friday April 9, 10-11am

WHERE: Gympie Library

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

10. I got this hat

WHAT: Come along for a fun session of stories, activities and craft inspired by the book I got this Hat by Jol and Kate Temple. Suitable for ages 5-8.

WHEN WHERE: Rainbow Beach Library – Friday April 9, 2-3pm

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

11. Spheros Explore Space

WHAT: Join Sphero as he explores space … the final frontier. Guide Sphero through the solar system and learn some basic coding skills by programming Sphero to move like a planet. Suitable for ages 8 – 12 years.

WHEN & WHERE:

Kilkivan Library – Tuesday April 13, 2-3pm

Gympie Library – Friday April 16, 2-3pm

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

12. Author Talk: Anna Brennan

WHAT: A dragon is coming the castle is frantic. A dragon is coming my gosh, he’s gigantic! Join us for a fun morning as Anna Brennan talks to us about her new book A dragon is coming.

WHEN: April 24, 10am – 11am

WHERE: Gympie Library – Saturday 24 April 10am

COST: Free

BOOKINGS: Bookings essential: click here to book online

13. Vibes Easter Holiday Program

WHAT: Vibes Wellbeing Centre are hosting activities nearly every weekday of the school holidays including craft workshops, lab sessions and movie nights.

WHEN: From 9:30am on selected days from Tuesday April 6 to Friday April 16

CONTACT AND BOOKINGS: Booking is essential, phone 0474 557 952 for more details and to book

14. Movies in the Park – Tin Can Bay

WHAT: Gympie Regional Council’s Movies in the Park is coming to Tin Can Bay these school holidays, providing a fun night out for the whole family.

The movie on the big screen will be the action-adventure comedy Sonic the Hedgehog, starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

WHEN: Thursday April 8, 5pm

WHERE: Tin Can Bay Lions Park

15. Skateland Gympie – Disco Skate with DJ PK

WHAT: Roll into Skateland Gympie for some indoor fun with the ‘Disco Skate’ these school holidays.

WHERE: Shop 2/1 Pinewood Ave Gympie, QLD, Australia 4570

WHEN: Friday April 9, Saturday April 10, Friday April 16, Saturday April 17

TIME: 6pm-9pm

COST: $15 per person