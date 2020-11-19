WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do this weekend in the Gympie region

Emily Shepperson and Tyrone Belling at Playback Gympie

CHECK out the following events happening around the Gympie region this weekend.

1. Sunday Sesh on The Deck

Head over to Rainbow Beach for an afternoon Sunday session with live music by Cory Carlyon at The Deck at Sea Salt.

When: Sunday, November 22, 1pm to 5pm

Where: The Deck at Sea Salt, 2 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

2. Dolphin feeding

Head over to Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding at Tin Can Bay for breaky and then feed the famous pod of humpback dolphins who visit each morning, sometimes bearing gifts.

When: From 7am, 7 days a week

Where: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

Cost: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee

3. The Wild Ones

Put on your best “tropical-themed” outfit for a day of outdoor dancing and rockabilly music at Hell Town Hot Rods.

When: Sunday, November 22, 11:30am to 2:30pm

Where: Hell Town Hot Rods, 1009 Old Bruce Hwy, Kybong

4. Live music at Mt Pleasant Hotel

Catch musician Fiona O’Shea for a live show at the Mount Pleasant Hotel this weekend.

When: Sunday, November 22, 1pm to 5pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Hotel, 69 Mount Pleasant Rd, Gympie

5. Late night at Play Back

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

When: Friday and Saturday night until 8pm

Where: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

6. Catch a movie

Cool off and catch at movie at the Gympie Cinemas, this weekend’s flicks include Rams, The Comeback Trail, Alone, The Perfect Candidate and more.

When: All weekend, for session times head to www.gympiecinema.com.au

Where: Gympie Cinema, 82 Monkland Street

7. Imbil Markets

When: Every Sunday, 8am to 2pm

Where: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

8. Dagun Growers Market

When: Every Saturday, from 3pm

Where: Dagun Railway Station

9. Strawberry picking

Pick your own strawberries from Cooloola Berries, a family-owned, award-winning “farm to plate” cafe, store and venue.

When: Daily from 8am to 5pm

Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Road, Wolvi

10. Live music at Rainbow Beach Hotel

Have dinner, drinks and catch a live performance from Mike Stevenson on Saturday night.

When: Saturday night

Where: Rainbow Beach Hotel, 1 Rainbow Beach Rd

Cost: Free entry, bookings essential

11. Live music with Minnie Marks

The Empire Hotel is hosting musician Minnie Marks live from 8pm to late, so head over for live music and Friday night raffles.

When: Friday, November 20, from 8pm

Where: The Empire Hotel, 196 Mary Street, Gympie

12. Take a hike

From the bush to the beach, the Gympie region is home to some amazing walking trails, so why not check out our list and head off on a weekend hike.

