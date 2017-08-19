22°
What's On? 10 things to see and do this week

19th Aug 2017 9:12 AM
Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week
Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week

1: The 2017 Gympie Music Muster

When:

August 24-27

Where: Amamoor State Forest

Well Gympie, it's that time of year again.

The Gympie Music Muster is one of the biggest music festivals in Australia.

Having been held since its humble beginnings in 1982, it has steadily grown into a linchpin of the Australian country music scene.

Featuring artists such as Chad Morgan, Jessica Mauboy and recent Voice winner Judah Kelly, the only thing more impressive than the talent on stage is the sheer variety of music you'll hear.

The Muster kicks off on Thursday, and runs until Sunday night.

Tickets and info at muster.com.au.

2: The Pre-Muster Party

When:

Wednesday, August 23, 10am-3pm

Where:

Mary St, Gympie

The lead-up to the main event, and a great way to dip your toe in before the madness of the Gympie Muster.

Businesses will be opening their doors and buskers will be lining up the length of Mary St.

3: Nolan Muster Cup

When:

Today, from 11am

Where:

Gympie Showgrounds

One of the biggest days on the racing calendar, the Nolan Muster Cup returns in a big way.

With music, food, drinks, and of course, all the racing action one could need.

General admission $10, pensioners are $5.

4: Races After-Party, the Royal Hotel

When:

Tonight, 7pm

Where:

The Royal Hotel, Gympie

If the thrills and spills of the races aren't enough for you, make your way to Royal Hotel tonight for an electrifying gig by Colt Seavers Band.

Self-described as a fun band offering serious entertainment, they'll be bringing rockabilly tunes and live stunts to Gympie.

Something might even get set on fire. Now that's a promo.

5: The Mary Valley Show

When:

Today from 8am

Where:

Imbil Showgrounds

One for the whole family to enjoy, featuring all the rides, food and entertainment you could ever need.

Adults are $12, children under 17 are $6.

6: Perfectly Decorated by Jessie & Co

When:

Tomorrow

Where:

Gympie Civic Centre

If the Great Australian Bake-Off is basically a religion in your household, these masterclasses in cake design and prep aren't to be missed.

When it's all over, you'll be an undisputed dessert master. Information and a link to the event can be found on the online version of this article.

7: Imbil Endurance Ride

When:

Today and tomorrow, all day

Where:

Stirling's Crossing, Imbil

Featuring competitors from Australia and across the Tasman Sea, this event shows the technicality and hard work that goes into endurance riding.

One for equestrian fans and horse fanatics.

8: Country Music Concert

When:

Today, 1pm

Where:

Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St

The Gympie Country Music Club is holding a concert at the Senior Citizens. Admission is $7 for afternoon tea and a great day of entertainment for all.

9: Diggers v Noosa

When:

Today, 5pm

Where:

One Mile Oval

The mighty Gympie Diggers take on Noosa this afternoon at One Mile. One not to be missed for local football fans.

10: Sunny Days for Jason

When:

Today and Tomorrow, 2pm-11pm

Where:

Kenilworth Homestead

Now in its sixth year, Sunny Days for Jason is all about live music and good times.

Info can be found online.

Lucky escape after two ute rollovers

Lucky escape after two ute rollovers

A lucky escape for a Gympie driver this morning

Curra teen was 80km over the speed limit

A 19-year-old man has copped a big fine after being clocked 80km over the speed limit at Coles Creek.

Big fine for 19-year-old nabbed at Coles Ck

Two people dead, six injured in stabbing terror

Police officers gather at the site of a multiple stabbing on the Market Square in Turku, Finland

Police shot one suspect and six people were hospitalised

Elderly man says he is not a hypocrite or a bigot

This letter writer rejects the claim his generation is full of bigots and his church is full of hypocrites.

Letter writer from 'older folk' not happy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

