What's On? 10 things to see and do this week

Judah Kelly will be rocking the Muster stage this week

1: The 2017 Gympie Music Muster

Where: Amamoor State Forest

Well Gympie, it's that time of year again.

The Gympie Music Muster is one of the biggest music festivals in Australia.

Having been held since its humble beginnings in 1982, it has steadily grown into a linchpin of the Australian country music scene.

Featuring artists such as Chad Morgan, Jessica Mauboy and recent Voice winner Judah Kelly, the only thing more impressive than the talent on stage is the sheer variety of music you'll hear.

The Muster kicks off on Thursday, and runs until Sunday night.

Tickets and info at muster.com.au.

2: The Pre-Muster Party

The lead-up to the main event, and a great way to dip your toe in before the madness of the Gympie Muster.

Businesses will be opening their doors and buskers will be lining up the length of Mary St.

3: Nolan Muster Cup

One of the biggest days on the racing calendar, the Nolan Muster Cup returns in a big way.

With music, food, drinks, and of course, all the racing action one could need.

General admission $10, pensioners are $5.

4: Races After-Party, the Royal Hotel

If the thrills and spills of the races aren't enough for you, make your way to Royal Hotel tonight for an electrifying gig by Colt Seavers Band.

Self-described as a fun band offering serious entertainment, they'll be bringing rockabilly tunes and live stunts to Gympie.

Something might even get set on fire. Now that's a promo.

5: The Mary Valley Show

One for the whole family to enjoy, featuring all the rides, food and entertainment you could ever need.

Adults are $12, children under 17 are $6.

6: Perfectly Decorated by Jessie & Co

If the Great Australian Bake-Off is basically a religion in your household, these masterclasses in cake design and prep aren't to be missed.

When it's all over, you'll be an undisputed dessert master. Information and a link to the event can be found on the online version of this article.

7: Imbil Endurance Ride

Featuring competitors from Australia and across the Tasman Sea, this event shows the technicality and hard work that goes into endurance riding.

One for equestrian fans and horse fanatics.

8: Country Music Concert

The Gympie Country Music Club is holding a concert at the Senior Citizens. Admission is $7 for afternoon tea and a great day of entertainment for all.

9: Diggers v Noosa

The mighty Gympie Diggers take on Noosa this afternoon at One Mile. One not to be missed for local football fans.

10: Sunny Days for Jason

Now in its sixth year, Sunny Days for Jason is all about live music and good times.

Info can be found online.