WHAT’S ON: 10 things to do around Gympie this weekend

THREE of Gympie’s favourite markets feature among the plenty of activities on offer across the region this coming weekend:

1. Showground Markets

– Exhibition Road, Gympie

– 2nd, 4th Sunday

– Start your Sunday with a visit to the new Showground Markets where you will find tasty treats, fresh produce, plants and plenty of things for the home or gifts.

2. P & C Southside markets

– 2nd & 4th Sunday

– Gympie South State School, Exhibition Road, Gympie

– 7am to 12pm

One of the largest markets in the region with fresh produce, plants, clothes, food, drink, pony rides, a jumping castle and so much more.

3. Bingo Bowling

WHERE: Gympie Tenpin Bowling and Entertainment

WHEN: Tonight 5pm – 8pm

If you love playing bingo and bowling then this is the event for you. A bingo card appears on your screen and you need to mark the squares off by hitting the same amount of pins. Fill all 9 squares and you get to spin the wheel to win a prize.

There is no additional costs you just need to book a lane and come join in the fun.

4. Feed the dolphins

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am weekdays (last day today)

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

Dolphin feeding in the region is still on! Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

5. Late nights at Play Back

WHERE: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays until 8pm

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

6. Imbil Markets

WHERE: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

WHEN: Every Sunday, 8am – 2pm

The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.

7. Little Athletics Club Sign On – Gympie Athletics Club

WHERE: River Road Exit, Gympie

WHEN: Sunday 11am – 2pm

Come on down and join the fun! Purchase or collect uniforms, Find out about Little Athletics from our awesome team, Register on the day or skip the queue and register online before you come. New athletes must bring birth certificate to register

Covid safety requirements will apply. Maintain physical distancing of 1.5m. Please stay at home of you are feeling unwell with flu like symptoms, have travelled interstate or overseas in the past 14 days or have been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid19.

8. Rally to see 1922 Brescia Bugatti

WHERE: Meet at Gympie Historic Auto Club, Cnr Rose and Hyne St Gympie

WHEN: Sunday 8am to 4pm

“Ralph’s rally to Atkinson Rd, Bli Bli to see 1922 Brescia Bugatti owned by Mick Freeston. “Will be a slower trip, off the highway – Ralph driving his 510 (max average travel speed about 50kpm). Proposed arrival time 11:30am.

“Meet at clubrooms from 8:30am ready for a prompt 9am departure. Morning tea stop in Cooroy (max 30mins) either BYO or purchase, then visit Mick.

“Spend about an hour at Micks before heading to Yandina Hotel for lunch or BYO. Contact Ralph if you want more details – 0408 616 709.”

9. Sundays at The Deck

WHERE: The Deck at Sea Salt, 2 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

WHEN: Sunday from 1pm

Tony Boyd is back this Sunday from 1pm on the lawn! He played a few weeks ago and had the whole Deck singing along! Send us a message to book a table!

10. Gympie Hammers action at Albert Park

WHERE: Albert Park, Gympie

WHEN: Sunday 9am to 6pm

Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club is looking forward to hosting a home round in Round 5 of the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union Competition at Albert Park, Gympie. Gates open 8am.