WHAT’S ON: 10 exciting Christmas events for Gympie families

CHRISTMAS PREPPED: Get ready for the Mary Street Christmas party tomorrow night from 5-9pm. Lyric Phelps (pictured) from last year's Christmas party event. Photo: Josh Preston

THERE are heaps of Christmas events taking place this month in the Gympie region.

This story will keep getting updated as the days pass by with new events advertised leading upto Christmas.

1. Mary Street Christmas party

When: Tomorrow December 11, and December 18, in Mary Street

Time: 5-9pm

Cost: Free

Enjoy the festive spirit of Mary Street with horse and cart rides, children’s entertainment, nativity scene, live music and christmas carols, trees decorated by traders and community, prizes for children’s costumes (to be judged at 7pm at the City Centre Stage), wine and cheese tasting, boutique shopping and gourmet foods and market stalls.

2. Christmas Twilight trains

When: Friday, December 13 and Friday December 20, at the Mary River Rattler

Time: 5-9pm

Cost: Adults $59, Children 4-12years $30, Concession $49

TAKE a ride on a train through the Mary Valley and then join the Friends of Amamoor Christmas party at the Amamoor station. Phone 5482 2750.

3. Books4kids Busy Bees

When: Saturday, December 14, from 10am-1pm

JOIN in on the fun with Busy Bees in the food court of the Gympie Central Shopping Centre with lots of different activities for the children, where they can find a book to take home from the Books4kids Gympie Book Swap. When you’re, finished bring it back and swap it for another book. There is no sign-up to take books home and it’s all free thanks to the generosity of the Gympie community.

4. Christmas craft workshops

When: Saturday, December 14 until Sunday, December 22, at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Time: 10am–1pm

Cost: Free

Interactive craft activities that children of all ages will love to make and give this Christmas season. All sessions will run from 10am–1pm in the food court.

Phone 5482 9840 to make a booking for the craft workshops.

5. Indian themed Belly Dance Bollywood and Henna Night

When: Saturday, December 14, 5.30-8.30pm

Cost: $40/adult and $20/child

Bookings essential on 5482 4446

Where: Ambrosia Indian Restaurant, Southside

THIS annual tradition held at Christmas time each year is a celebration of Indian cuisine and culture and a great family night out. Indian themed Bollywood Night with belly dance performed by Bel’s Sunshine Coast Belly Dance group & Henna Art.

6. Tools down - Tradies Christmas party

When: Friday December 20 from 4-6pm

Cost: Free BBQ

DON’T miss the tradies Christmas breakup at The Phoenix Hotel from 4-6pm for a free barbecue.

7. Carols night on Horseshoe Bend

When: Friday December 20 from 6-8.30pm

ENJOY a night out with friends and family singing carols and eating a sausage sizzle at the Gympie Church of Christ (57 Horseshoe Bend) from 6pm.

8. Christmas in the park

When: Saturday December 21 from 4-8.30pm

CELEBRATE Christmas time with your friends and family at the Christmas in the park at Nelson Reserve. There will be rides, markets and awesome entertainment featuring SCAT and Aspy Jones bands and Aerial Dreaming with the carol’s commencing from 7pm. Unlimited rides for $5 per person from 4-7pm, plus heaps of food and drink vendors on site.

9. Zesty Edibles Christmas party

When: Saturday December 21 from 4-11pm

THE zesty team will be doing their world famous pork spit roast dinner with all the trimmings on the last Saturday night before Christmas at the Gunabul Homestead.

Rotisserie cooked QLD pork, bbq chicken wings, locally smoked cold cut ham, salads, vegetables and condiments - served 6-8pm, followed by a dessert of house made pavalova! All this for only $40 adults, $15 youngins (5 - 12yrs)Live music on the night will keep you and your party entertained, we’ll have the craft beer cold and the wine ready to go.

Phone 54823107 to make your booking now. Tickets will be available through the restaurant.

10. Christmas Mary River Walk

When: Sunday December 22 from 3.45pm-6pm

COME and join the Cooloola Fitness Crew on a River walk. Meeting in the carpark near Aldi at 3.45pm for a swim, a stroll and a bite to eat. We’d love to have you join us before Christmas. Bring the whole family along.