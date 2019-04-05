What's happening in sport in the Gympie region this weekend
Queensland's best wrestling superstars return to Gympie
FANS will pack into Gympie Golf Club today for a look at some of the superstars of wrestling tomorrow.
E. C. Diamond, Thirteen, Mojo Powers, Kanji Kid, "The Gospel” Matthew Gabriel, Cluck, Vegas Starr and the United Pro Wrestling Champion Ricky Rembrandt to name a few are set for action.
There will be something on offer for all fans of the sport.
UPW prides itself on giving back to the community, who so passionately support them, and hold charity raffles at each of their events.
At UPW Gympie, proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Beyond Blue.
Entertainment for the whole family awaits with food and drink, the bar available, merchandise, giveaways, VIP packages and opportunities to get up close and personal with your favourite wrestling stars.
Tickets will be sold at the door or online at http://tks.im/ upwgympie. Prices are adults $21.50, children $16.50, family $50, ringside VIP $37.50 and a family $53.50.
Devils head to the Sunshine Coast
THE Gympie Devils will have three teams travel down to Caloundra to take on the Sharks tomorrow.
A-grade Devils come into this game with an eight point victory over the Maroochydore Swans 30-22.
Sharks will be tough competition hoping to redeem themselves after a 68-12 loss handed by Stanley River.
The under-18s kick-off at 3pm, reserves 4.30pm and A-grade at 6pm. Devils women will take on South Burnett at 1.30pm.
Gladiators take on Coolum
THE Gympie United Gladiators have another tough match when they host Coolum FC tomorrow at 6pm.
Gladiators surprised the league after a 3-1 victory over last year's grand finalists Caloundra FC.
A similar game plan is expected for the Gladiators who will need a similar performance to record a win.
The game will be played at Gympie United Gladiators field 1, One Mile Oval.
Cats take to the field
THE Gympie Cats will play their first season in the Brisbane competition division 3 tomorrow.
As the season starts today, the Cats will travel down to Moreton Bay to play the Lions.
First bounce at 2pm Moreton Bay central sports complex oval 1.
Stags aim to go back-to-back at first home game
WITH only six teams in the C-grade competition it will be a triple header at Jack Spicer Oval tomorrow.
The first game will kick-off at 1pm and the Stags take on the Beachmere Pelicans at 4pm.
Off to the races
The 100 Club Cup race day will be starting tomorrow.
With good racing fields for the second race meet will make it tough for punters to back a winner.
Gates will open at 11am and the first race will start at 1.30pm.