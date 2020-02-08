BEACH OPERASTION: Police random breath and drug testing was part of holiday patrols along the Cooloola Coast and Fraser Island last month. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Gympie connection remains a mystery after two drivers from Maroochydore and Yarraman faced Fraser Island driving offences in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The men faced charges from a New Year’s police blitz on the island’s eastern beach on January 3.

‘What’s Gympie got to do with it? Nothing,” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said, when told Fraser Island charges were usually dealt with in Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

Maroochydore roofer, Connor Stuart McCornish, 26 and Yarraman power station worker Shaun Branich, 38, pleaded guilty to the separate charges against them.

McCornish admitted a “paperwork” error had led him to be driving in breach of the conditions of a work licence, issued as part of a driving disqualification, which had only about six weeks to go.

McCornish told the court he was almost innocent, because he was driving for work, but had not filled out the log book which was a requirement of the work licence.

Mr Callaghan noted McCornish’s “very limited history” and fined him $200, with no conviction recorded and a three-month extension on his disqualification, which will now expire on May 15.

Bramich pleaded guilty to drink driving and said he had miscalculated.

“Better not to drink at all if you are going to drive,” Mr Callaghan said, noting that Bramich had “no traffic history for 10 years”.

He fined Bramich $200, with no conviction recorded and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Both Mr Callaghan and the police prosecutor indicated they would make inquiries into how the cases apparently came to the wrong court.