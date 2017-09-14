What's going on at this popular Gympie swimming hole?

Residents like Daniel Warne will soon be able to enjoy better access to Gympie's beloved swimming hole, the Sands.

Residents like Daniel Warne will soon be able to enjoy better access to Gympie's beloved swimming hole, the Sands. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S Mary River hideaway The Sands is getting a big facelift including a sealed turnoff and gravel car park as part of a wider $600,000 project.

Revegetation and signage will also be installed at the site, which is part of the wider River to Rail Trail being built by Gympie Regional Council.

To protect the environment, cars will no longer have access to the river beyond the car park.

Map of the intended final River to Rail Trail track. Gympie Regional Council

"Safety is our number one priority for all future users in this area and by restricting vehicle access on the existing tracks we hope to encourage more families and tourists to get out and about on the trail,” a council spokeswoman said.

It would allow "existing vehicle tracks can be rehabilitated which will encourage endangered species to return to the area”.

Work on the whole trail is expected to be completed by November 30, and is fully funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

The closed off entry to The Sands, which is being upgraded as part of the River to Rail Trail. Scott Kovacevic

Seats will be installed at various locations along the 1.8km long river pathway, which will run from the canoe and kayak launch point at the Gympie weir to south of Normanby Bridge.

When completed, the entire trail will run 6.4km from Albert park to the Tozer St railway station, and back to the city centre.