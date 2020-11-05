What’s going on at Gympie Maccas?

Gympie McDonald's is getting an upgrade - meaning the drive thru will be closed today. Photo: Frances Klein

IF YOU have a hankering for a Big Mac, a McFlurry or Maccas Frozen Coke today you’ll have to use your legs to get it.

Due to demolition works the Gympie McDonald's’s drive-thru will be closed today from about 7.30am this morning until 3pm.

Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.

The drive thru will be closed today (Thursday November 5).

But never fear, the restaurant will remain open and it sounds like the drive thru will be ready for a work out after school pick up time.

McDonald's advises to use the entrance at the cul-de-sac closest to ALDI if visiting today.

The works are part of a “restaurant upgrades” according to management.

More information to come.

