Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie McDonald's is getting an upgrade - meaning the drive thru will be closed today. Photo: Frances Klein
Gympie McDonald's is getting an upgrade - meaning the drive thru will be closed today. Photo: Frances Klein
News

What’s going on at Gympie Maccas?

Frances Klein
5th Nov 2020 9:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IF YOU have a hankering for a Big Mac, a McFlurry or Maccas Frozen Coke today you’ll have to use your legs to get it.

Due to demolition works the Gympie McDonald's’s drive-thru will be closed today from about 7.30am this morning until 3pm.

Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.
Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.

The drive thru will be closed today (Thursday November 5).
The drive thru will be closed today (Thursday November 5).

But never fear, the restaurant will remain open and it sounds like the drive thru will be ready for a work out after school pick up time.

RELATED: How to get a job at Gympie’s new Maccas

McDonald's advises to use the entrance at the cul-de-sac closest to ALDI if visiting today.

The works are part of a “restaurant upgrades” according to management.

More information to come.

Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.
Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.
Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.
Restaurant upgrades have started at McDonald's.
closed drive thru gympie businesses maccas mcdonald's gympie upgrade
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        Premium Content Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        News A teenager was taken to hospital last night after falling about 10m from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore.

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        RED-HANDED: 10 times Gympie crims were caught in the act

        Premium Content RED-HANDED: 10 times Gympie crims were caught in the act

        News From vandalising a tourism icon, to smoking weed in Mary St