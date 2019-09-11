Menu
Gympie region councillors too talk through latest council issues this morning.
What's coming up at today's Gympie Regional Council workshop

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Sep 2019 8:19 AM
ENVIRONMENTAL planning will be the first item on the agenda at this morning's open council workshop discussion.

The workshops, held at Gympie Town Hall, allow staff to brief councillors and the public on issues under consideration and to allow councillors to raise public concerns and reactions.

Today's workshop will update councillors on environmental planning issues, community engagement and the latest information on the state of council assets.

A specific report will deal with the latest considerations affecting Gympie venues and events.

Today's workshop begins at 9am.

