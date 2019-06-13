What's on the big screen this week

Tessa Thompson's Agent M and Chris Hemsworth's Agent H team up to save the world from alien invaders. in the latest Men in Black film.

AFTER a disappointing final instalment to The X-Men franchise, cinema-goers hope the Men in Black saga will fare better with its new chapter.

Aussie action man Chris Hemsworth reunites with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson in Men in Black: International, set in the secretive alien-policing agency's London office.

The duo has big shoes to fill after the first three MiB films, helmed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, grossed more than $1.6b worldwide.

Also out this week is the biopic of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Men in Black: International (M)

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Why you should see it: Building on their undeniable chemistry first established in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson lead the charge in the new chapter of this beloved franchise. Read the interview with Chris Hemsworth.

Tolkien (M)

The formative years of the orphaned author J.R.R. Tolkien as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.

Why you should see it: The creator of Middle Earth and father of modern fantasy deserves better than this middle-of-the-road biopic. Read the review.

Wild Rose (M)

A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star (limited release).

Why you should see it: An upbeat and spirited performance by Jessie Buckley helps to elevate this film beyond A Star is Born lookalike.

Continuing

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (M)

Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Why you should see it: This Sophie Turner-led film wraps up the current era of The X-Men on a disappointing low after a bumpy run for the mutant saga. Read the review.

Red Joan (M)

The story of Joan Stanley, who was exposed as the KGB's longest-serving British spy.

Why you should see it: Not even the considerable talents of star Judi Dench can save this underwhelming espionage drama. Read the review.

Rocketman (M)

A musical fantasy about how a small-town boy and shy piano prodigy became Elton John, one of the most iconic figures in pop music and culture.

Why you should see it: Hollywood seems to be on a bit of a musical biopic roll after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, but with his vocal chops and blessing from Elton John himself, Taron Egerton is a worthy leading man. Read the review.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (M)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Why you should see it: Warner Brothers' and Legendary's big-budget reboot of the Godzilla franchise goes from strength to strength. Following on from the 2014 film, this clash of the titans must be seen on the big screen. Read the review.

Aladdin (PG)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Why you should see it: Despite worries over Will Smith's half-human, half CGI Genie, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for Disney's latest live-action remake. Read the review.

Brightburn (MA 15+)

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?

Why you should see it: This is an interesting horror take on the rising popularity of superheroes, produced by someone who knows the genre well (Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn), but the result is underwhelming.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (MA 15+)

Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Why you should see it: The team behind this over-the-top action franchise have managed to reload for a third hard-hitting round, with leading man Keanu Reeves once again impressing with his physical commitment to the role. Read the interview with Keanu Reeves.