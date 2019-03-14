What's on the big screen this week

AS CAPTAIN Marvel continues to dominate the Aussie Box office, three new films debut in the Marvel blockbuster's wake.

Hotel Mumbai, by Aussie director Anthony Maras, recounts the real-life stories of some of the victims and survivors of the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008.

The film celebrates the heroism of the Taj Hotel's staff as they tried to protect their guests over three harrowing nights.

Also out this week is a family drama starring Bill Nighy and Pimped, the psychological thriller named best Aussie feature at Monster Fest.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Hotel Mumbai (MA 15+)

This drama tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008, celebrating the compassion, courage and resilience of ordinary people.

Why you should see it: This thrilling portrait of a city under siege is tense and demanding viewing. Read the interview with Aussie star Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Sometimes Always Never (PG)

A detective fantasy/family drama where a love of words helps a father reconnect with a missing son.

Why you should see it: This complex family drama is both witty and heart-wrenching and is anchored by a superb performance by Bill Nighy.

Pimped (MA 15+)

Two twisted housemates lure an unbalanced woman into a sexual trap, with murderous results.

Why you should see it: A seductive Aussie thriller that's dark but not overly bloody.

Continuing

Captain Marvel (M)

Carol Danvers is a former US Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA fused with that of a Kree during an accident, leading her to question her past when Earth is caught in a galactic war between two alien races.

Why you should see it: Marvel's first stand-alone female superhero film is well worth the wait, balancing action, humour and world building with a serious side of sass. Read the review.

Everybody Knows (M)

Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister's wedding. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.

Why you should see it: This Spanish mystery may not have as much intrigue as it should, but its two leads do their best with an uneven story. Read the review.

King of Thieves (M)

A true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who nearly pull off a major heist in London's jewellery district.

Why you should see it: What might have been an interesting study of human frailty, as old grudges resurface and self-interest causes the whole enterprise to implode, eventually runs out of puff - a bit like the characters themselves. Read the review.

Greta (MA 15+)

A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harbouring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.

Why you should see it: Isabelle Huppert commits herself fully to the role of sexagenarian psychopath - audiences would expect no less - but not even her promising partnership with co-star Chloe Grace Moretz can transcend an uninspired screenplay. Read the review.

A Dog's Way Home (PG)

A female dog travels four hundred miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.

Why you should see it: This heart-warming adventure film is cute but never rises above mediocrity.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Laurel and Hardy, the world's most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a gruelling theatre tour of post-war Britain.

Why you should see it: Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly take the bromance to a whole other level in this Laurel and Hardy biopic. Read the review.

Alita: Battle Angel (M)

Alita, a cyborg who has no memory of who she is, slowly discovers that she contains powerful ancient technologies that were thought to have been lost.

Why you should see it: Three-hundred-year-old cyborg Alita has the mind of a teenage girl, the idealised body of a gym junkie, and the eyes of a doe. She's barely complex enough to sustain a tub of popcorn. Read the review.

What Men Want (M)

When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man's world... until she gains the ability to hear men's thoughts.

Why you should see it: This gender-swapping remake is very likeable, in large part due to dynamic leading lady Taraji P Henson.