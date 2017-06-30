21°
What's behind the mullock heap?

30th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
What's so hilariously special about this succulent? Read on, and find out...
What's so hilariously special about this succulent? Read on, and find out...

MARRIED to who?

Excited by the release of the latest census data, an astute mullock was puzzled when he happened on the latest data household relationships.

In Gympie, 7176 men reported being husbands, while 7391 women reported being wives.

Given marriage traditionally involves two people, who, exactly, are the remaining 215 women are married to?

Or is it a case of 215 men acting like they're not?

A KID in your boot?

A local woman was driving along a rural road recently when she ran over an echidna.

The woman bundled up the injured animal and placed it in a box in the boot of her car.

She got home and ran to her mum and told her what had happened.

The mother misunderstood.

"You hit a kid?” Her mum screamed.

The mother yelled for her husband before the daughter could correct her.

"She has a kid in her boot! She hit a kid with her car and has them in the boot!”

"What are we going to do?” The mother screamed hysterically.

The mother screamed for another few minutes while her family members fell to the floor laughing.

The echidna survived the encounter.

TENDER loving care

A Gympie woman recently visited Kmart and picked up a lovely new plant to decorate her home.

The plant had a definitive sticker on it labelling it an "outdoor” plant.

Naturally, she figured the outdoor succulent needed to be watered.

She had the succulent for two weeks and watered it lovingly twice a week, careful not to drown it.

She was then made to feel silly.

It was a fake plastic plant.

MISTAKEN identity

A Gympie man attended a gathering recently and saw an old friend.

"Hi Wayne, how are you?” he asked.

"Good,” he said, with a puzzled look on his face.

He continued to be called Wayne for the rest of the night, despite his real name being Bruce.

Gympie Times

Topics:  behind the mullock heap gympie humour offbeat news

