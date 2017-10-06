What's been happening in Widgee this week?

GREAT MATES: Nikki Nichols, Tayla McGown and Kyrah Drayton hit the trail in the Great Kilkivan Horse Ride.

Hanging Rock Trail

ABOUT 20 riders left the local showgrounds last Friday, riding to Widgee Mountain Lookout.

After long hours in the saddle, through dry and dusty paddocks and gullies, they finally made their way up the mountainside to enjoy spectacular views from the summit.

It may not have been the easiest of journeys but all comments were positive and everyone brought back great memories of the grandeur of the countryside, much of it still in its natural state; fresh, unsullied and amazing. A fitting tribute to its founder Fabian Webb, the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride has stood the test of time and hopefully will continue in the years ahead.

Look out, koalas about

THIS message is being generated by members of the Widgee Koala Action Group, raising awareness throughout the community that it's koala breeding season and our furry friends are now much more active and therefore at much greater risk.

Koalas don't know what bitumen is, let alone speed limits and when it's safe to cross the road, so they are in great danger of being hit by cars and trucks.

Dogs are another worry as they don't know what koalas are and will attack them; even one dog bite is enough to kill a koala.

Since July there have been nine koalas killed on roads in the Gympie region.

While we are not aware of any in the environs of Widgee, members of the local Koala Action Group would appreciate any information on injured koalas or of any in your vicinity, especially if they appear stressed.

The next meeting of the Widgee Koala Action Group will be October 28 at 2pm in the Community Complex in Power Road.

Bush Balladeers

WIDGEE Showgrounds have been filling up since Monday with caravans and motor homes arriving from across the country for the annual Bush Balladeers.

A wonderful event, overflowing with ballads and music and some outstanding yarns and poems of the Australian bush.

The Bushman's Bar and Kitchen will be open for meals and drinks from tonight right through till Sunday lunchtime.

Campsites are still available and it's a positively wonderful weekend, not to be missed for lovers of music and good old Aussie poetry.

Contact Ron Follett on 0428 524 449 for details or ring the Hall direct on 5484 0282.

Indoor Bowls

MEMBERS outdid themselves on Monday; games ended with very close calls ensuring the scores were completely disrupted.

Final tallies showed Dianne, Gloria and Shirleen all tied on 58 points.

The three-way tie caused a ruckus as fellow members fell way short of the mark, down the ladder on 40 points or less.

Second place was another tie between Russell and Mavis while the rest were not worth a mention, even though everyone had a great time on the Widgee greens.

No bowls next week as the club is taking a short break due to other commitments.

Bowling will resume on Monday, October 16 from 9am in the Widgee Memorial Hall.

For inquiries please contact Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.