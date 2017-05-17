Whatever the Show weather...

26°
Arthur Gorrie
| 17th May 2017 5:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS: Graeme Moore, Coral Ernst, Michele and Tony Perrett got back to basics at the Showgrounds yesterday.
VOLUNTEERS: Graeme Moore, Coral Ernst, Michele and Tony Perrett got back to basics at the Showgrounds yesterday.

THE children of the near-Gympie region will have the whole world in their hands at this year's Gympie Show - and organisers are hoping they will do what they can to provide good weather.

Kids will be the main stars and audience for the "Joyology” session, which kicks off Day One Pavilion events at 9am tomorrow.

Organiser Mark Bright says they will be asked to hold a globe-shaped balloon and make their statements of intent for the Earth, as its shareholders.

Show fans are hoping they can put in a positive thought or two about the weather, while they are at it.

Things have been on the improve lately, with one forecaster's apocalyptic flooding rain predictions having now evaporated. More sedate forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology suggest a "possible shower” on opening day tomorrow with a comfortable maximum of 24 degrees and showery conditions on Friday and Saturday. Show workers can expect beautiful day today, after the fog clears.

Volunteer and MP Tony Perrett was getting the basics right yesterday by helping clean the toilets.

Topics:  gympie show gympie weather joyology tony perrett

Hate to say it, but Pauline Hanson was right all along

I HATE to say it, but it seems Pauline Hanson was right all along.

Why the Sunshine Coast won't see worst of big wet

PLENTY of takers for this wave at Alexandra Headland on Tuesday but conditions while clean were smaller Wednesday morning.

Why the big east coast rain event won't be as bad as some think

Jewels, power tools taken in Gympie thefts

One of the distinctive chains reported stolen.

Police seek assistance on stolen property.

Tick, tick, tick: The bag's up baby

'These bags can take thousands of years to fully break down.'

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton).

Zodiac players put risque and outrageous on the menu.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

