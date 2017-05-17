Whatever the Show weather...

VOLUNTEERS: Graeme Moore, Coral Ernst, Michele and Tony Perrett got back to basics at the Showgrounds yesterday.

THE children of the near-Gympie region will have the whole world in their hands at this year's Gympie Show - and organisers are hoping they will do what they can to provide good weather.

Kids will be the main stars and audience for the "Joyology” session, which kicks off Day One Pavilion events at 9am tomorrow.

Organiser Mark Bright says they will be asked to hold a globe-shaped balloon and make their statements of intent for the Earth, as its shareholders.

Show fans are hoping they can put in a positive thought or two about the weather, while they are at it.

Things have been on the improve lately, with one forecaster's apocalyptic flooding rain predictions having now evaporated. More sedate forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology suggest a "possible shower” on opening day tomorrow with a comfortable maximum of 24 degrees and showery conditions on Friday and Saturday. Show workers can expect beautiful day today, after the fog clears.

Volunteer and MP Tony Perrett was getting the basics right yesterday by helping clean the toilets.