What will you pay for a swim at the aquatic centre?

STUNNING: A sneak peak inside the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre yesterday as it receives the finishing touches before handover to Belgravia Leisure tomorrow.

CONSTRUCTION of Gympie's impressive $22.2 million aquatic centre is expected to be finished tomorrow and the site handed over to managers Belgravia Leisure.

On the eve of this milestone, Belgravia has revealed what the average man, woman and child can expect to pay for use of the state-of-the-art facility.

Area manager Russell Grenenger said yesterday Belgravia and Gympie Regional Council were working together "to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and relevant to everyone".

Among the agreed casual prices to get into the ARC are:

Adult Swim $5;

Child Swim $3.50 (children under two are free, but their parents must pay full entry);

Concession (Senior Card) $3.50.

"We will deliver a wide range of aquatic and fitness services to suit community health and well being needs, including swimming and water safety lessons," Mr Grenenger said.

"Our swimming and water safety lessons are much more than just learning how to swim.

They combine water safety and skill development; have an emphasis on simulating open water environments; allow students to have fun while learning in a safe aquatic environment; are available for everyone from 6 months to 99 years; are taught by AUSTSWIM or equivalent qualified accredited teachers.

"Our swimming and water safety program includes:

48 swimming and water safety lessons per year;

year-round aquatic access;

4 weeks of free family swim access over summer;

1-week holiday swim program."

Other aquatic services available at the Gympie ARC will include: