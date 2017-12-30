What you said on Facebook about Santa quitting

DONE: For over a decade Bill and Barbara Moore have dressed as Santa and Mrs Claus, but the couple have called it quits.

DONE: For over a decade Bill and Barbara Moore have dressed as Santa and Mrs Claus, but the couple have called it quits. Greg Miller

THE announcement by Santa and Mrs Claus calling it quits, citing political correctness, has seemingly got Gympie a little riled up.

For than a decade Bill and Barbara Moore have entertained children around Gympie as Santa and Mrs Claus, but events over the past few years have led the couple to call it quits.

"It's getting too politically correct,” Mrs Moore told The Gympie Times last week.

Mr Moore pointed to one example which happened on Mary St when he was approached by a child and his mother.

As per the tales, Mr Moore told the youth something needed to be checked first.

"I said 'Uh oh, we've got you here on the naughty list for a little while but now you're on the nice list', and this woman took offence to it,” he said. "'Don't you accuse my son of ever being on the naughty list', she said.”

And this was just the tip of the iceberg on how our culture had changed.

Mrs Moore said it was at the point where they had to see if the parents were around before even interacting with children that came up to them, and Mr Moore was concerned about how mud could stick to someone's reputation.

"If I say the wrong thing, or happen to grab your son or daughter in the wrong way and in front of parents, I could wind up in court,” he said. "When you do it it is beautiful, but now it's not as enjoyable.”

Instead, the couple expect to spend their future holidays with their own family. But although the Santa suits will be mothballed, the Moores said their wonderful memories of bringing Christmas cheers.

One which stood high in Mr Moore's mind was a couple who came up and placed their seven-day-old baby in his arms.

"That was beautiful,” he said.

And Mrs Moore hoped the world would not become too far gone.

"Children are innocent,” she said.”They love Santa Claus and they should be allowed their fantasies.”

On The Gympie Times Facebook page, the conversation gave an interesting look as to the discussion around political correctness.

The conversation on Facebook told an interesting story about the debate of political correctness. Facebook

Matthew Edwards said "It has nothing to do with political correctness. It's more an awakening of what is really being celebrated.”

Gerry A Crase asked "Care to explain” in reply to Mr Edwards.

Chelle Dobson chimed in with her opinion in response to Mr Edwards.

"Yep, I guess your political correctness is in overdrive, or are you pushing your awakening onto everyone else,” Ms Dobson said.

Barbara Dunstan sided with Santa.

"Sadly, people have forgotten how to have good, clean innocent fun. Looking for the bad, or ulterior motives, in everything. Time we got a sense of balance back.

Scott Lucas gave a reasonable opinion as to why he now chooses not to visit Santa.

"We decided after having our oldest as a baby photographed with Santa not to do it again,” he said.

"He wasn't happy and why would we hand our children to a stranger. You wouldn't do it any other time.

"I don't think that's political correctness, just parenting.

"It's up to each parent and we shouldn't denigrate other parents. We all simply have a choice.”

Brian D Branch also offered a good opinion.

"Sorry Claus, but if I had children, and you started telling them that they were on a naughty list for a while (particularly if you don't know them), then I would have done more than just say a few words,” Mr Branch said.

"Totally unprofessional there.”

Tanya Easterby also replied to the thread but chose the simplicity of a simple smiley face emoticon.