What you need to know if you're fishing this weekend

Steve Vogler with just a few of his elbow slapper whiting to 42cm taken on the incoming tide around the lower river. Contributed

OFFSHORE it has been looking like a pretty good today and into the weekend for fishing.

Good conditions again today with winds east to northeasterly about 10 knots and seas below one metre. Tomorrow will be good early but with a increasing northerly around 20 odd knots in the afternoon.

This week, Cougar One crews caught Maori cod, pearl perch, cobia, Venus tusk fish, gold spot cod and spotty mackerel on North Reef.

While Wild Thing 2 crews fished Sunshine Reef where they heaps of cobia, Moses perch, tusk fish, pearl perch, spotty mackerel, Spanish mackerel, coral trout, trevally and a beautiful dolphin fish.

Spanish mackerel out from Noosa on North, Chardons and Sunshine reefs as well as cobia and there are also good Moses perch, tusk fish, pearl perch, hussar, sea perch, coral bream, and gold spot cod.

Halls Reef has had a few good spotty mackerel to 83cm. Snapper, cod Venus tusk, red throat emperor and pearl perch from Caloundra 12 mile.

Wahoo, Venus tusk fish, pearl perch and mahi mahi from the banks. DIP has had catches of Spanish mackerel, snapper, goldband snapper, cobia, coral bream, scarlet sea perch, tuna, some nice pearl perch and dolphin fish.

Cobia, grass sweetlip, mackerel average snapper and Venus tusk fish were brought in from the Blinker.

BUDDING YOUNG FISHERS: Bruce Henricks with his keen angling children, Jarvis and Gemma with a couple of feisty mangrove jack from Petrie Creek. Contributed

The crews on Rainbow Escape Charters took advantage of the great conditions for some huge Red Emperor this week.

While there have also been excellent catches of pearlies, red emperor, coral trout, good snapper and plenty of mahi mahi taken around the 12 and 15 to 20nm's east of the Wide Bay Bar this week.

Out from Hervey Bay there are Spanish and spotty mackerel, longtail and mack tuna, trevally, and the odd average size cobia in Platypus Bay.

A few good spotty mackerel grassy sweetlip, blackall, cod, school mackerel and the odd good trout on the inshore reefs Still numbers of small black marlin inside Fraser Island.

A nice threadfin salmon, grunter, mangrove jack and banana prawns and mud crabs in the lower Susan and Mary Rivers.

Good quality grunter bream, flathead and whiting as well as plenty of threadfin salmon from River Heads and throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

Queenfish and trevally from around Picnic Islands, the Rufus Artificial Reef.

There have been some good quality whiting and a few garfish feeding along the beaches between Urangan and Burrum Heads.

Getting catches of pencil squid, good trevally, long tail tuna, broad barred mackerel and Spanish mackerel off the Urangan Pier.

Banana prawns are running in the lower reaches of the Mary and Susan Rivers at the moment.

Estuaries, dams

and beaches

FRASER Island: There have been tarwhine, dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches low tide gutters.

Over the holiday period caution is required for all beach travel with the amount of vehicles and kids running around and families and fishing on the beach.

Plenty of whiting and reasonable catches of flathead a trevally along the western beaches as well, with a few good mud crabs in the creeks.

At Rainbow Beach, make sure you need to keep a keen eye on the traffic using the beaches and supervise your children for safety.

Bream, Spanish and spotty mackerel and small snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point.

Mac tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tarwhine, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point.

Flathead, dart and whiting in the gutters between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point.

Mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek.

Flathead on plastics and hard bodied lures from Tuan and Poona.

Local dams and rivers

ALL the local dams and the Mary River are producing plenty of good quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly at present.

It is the closed season for wild barra, but in the lakes and impoundments the action will be on fire.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga hitting surface lures and fly particularly at dawn and dusk in the timbers and shallow areas.

Do yourself a favour and investigate the huge range of Smak Lures for use in the dams and rivers.

Also check out Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook pages for all the action locally.

Quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and barber pole in Boondooma Dam.

Good bass feeding with the deep diving lures working well along the drop-offs in Lake McDonald.

Have a look at John Kennedy with this quality Queenfish, taken on fresh prawn at the Cod Hole. Contributed

Around Noosa, there have been flathead caught on trolled Zerek Tango Shads, with a 70cm fish caught and released off the banks around Tewantin, also trevally and queenfish on poppers in the Woods Bays on daybreak.

Bream and a few good quality whiting in the frying pan. Good mangrove jack feeding in the creeks and around bridge pylons.

Plenty of bream and a few big muddies in Weyba Creek. Good mud crabs throughout the river and canal systems.

At Maroochydore, there has been mangrove jack in the upper river and in Petrie Creek.

A few excellent whiting from 30cm to 42cm taken on the incoming tide, and flathead from the river mouth.

Bream from Bli Bli, plenty of average size golden trevally and bream from off oyster bank road.

Whiting from Twin Waters. Schools of giant trevally in the lower river. Mud crabs throughout the river, and up Maroochy Waters canal.

Mooloolaba has dart, whiting and tarwhine from the beach gutters. Bream, grunter and giant and golden trevally from the boat moorings.

Plenty of good whiting throughout the lower river and bream from La Balsa and basin.

Whiting, grunter and jack above the twin bridges area. Mangrove jack around the structures in the upper river. Mud crabs throughout including the lower river and canals.

Caloundra has had plenty of dart, whiting, tarwhine and trevally in the Surf at Warana.

A few big whiting, trevally and bream in Currimundi Lake.

Flathead and bream inside the bar and jew and grunter in the deeper holes of northern passage.

A few quality whiting feeding on the flats throughout the passage. Muddies throughout the Passage and the creeks that feed into the Passage.

